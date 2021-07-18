Packers by position: As AJ Dillon ascends to No. 2 role behind Aaron Jones, Packers believe in their dynamic running back duo

“I think we’ve got a great blend of a guy that’s more of your home-run hitter, accompanied with a guy who’s going to be physical but also has the ability to move the chains and create big plays,” Sirmans said of what Jones and Dillon could do together. “Obviously they’re a little bit different — I should say a lot different — in their styles, but at the end of the day, you look at what they can bring to the table, both of those guys are going to be able to produce.”

On the rise

Dillon

For all the challenges Dillon faced last season, the impact COVID-19 had on him went beyond what he endured when he caught the virus and got significantly ill. The pandemic also forced the offseason program into the virtual realm, shortened training camp and wiped out all of preseason play. For Dillon, that made getting acclimated with LaFleur’s offense that much harder, and his grasp of the system was obvious to everyone this offseason — including Jones.

“You can see he’s a lot more comfortable,” Jones observed. “He has the playbook down and he’s just ready to go out there and fly around. I’m excited to suit up with him.”

Player to watch

Kylin Hill