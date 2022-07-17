Packers by position: Amid uncertainty at receiver, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are ready for larger roles

GREEN BAY — For all the attention being paid — and rightfully so — to the mammoth sinkhole the trade of Davante Adams created in the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver depth chart, the offseason-long conversation of who’ll fill that void has obscured a much more encouraging reality.

The Packers are stacked at running back.

Not only do they have a pair of No. 1-level backs in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who have the makings of the best 1-2 running back punch in the league, but they have some youngsters in the pipeline that they see as viable contributors if Jones or Dillon were to miss time with injuries in 2022.

That could prove absolutely vital for an offense that even four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers admits might experience some early season growing pains with uncertainty at receiver and tight end impacting the flow of the passing game.

That said, coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur isn’t suddenly going to morph into a modern-day Vince Lombardi and start calling old-school Packers sweeps on every play.

But if he needs to, he knows he can.

“I don’t want to go in there with any preconceived notions. We’re going to always attack it the same way in terms of what gives us the best opportunity to win the football game,” LaFleur said as the offseason program drew to a close. “I think there’s always a lot of assumptions about how we’re going to do that.

“Certainly, when you have two great running backs you feel good about giving them the ball. But there’s other ways than just running the football to get them involved in the offense and both those guys are very versatile players out of the backfield.”

Reading between the lines, that’s LaFleur saying Jones and Dillon will have starring roles in the 2022 offense — with the ball being both handed and thrown to them.

Last season, the duo combined for 2,306 total yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. Dillon got more carries and ran for more yards (187 carries, 803 yards) than Jones (171 carries, 799 yards), while Jones caught more passes for more yards (52 receptions for 391 yards on 65 targets) than Dillon (34 receptions for 313 yards on 37 targets).

“They both have great hands, and it’s great because they both complement each other very well in terms of their style of how they run and the different things you can do with them,” LaFleur continued. “Time will tell in terms of how we progress when we get into training camp, when we get the pads on, when we get into the preseason games. I think that it will be something that will naturally evolve over time in terms of how we’re going to attack a defense.”

Creating an even more intriguing wrinkle, the Packers believe they can put Jones and Dillon on the field simultaneously more often than they did last season. Although Jones (578 offensive snaps) and Dillon (476) played a combined 94.4% of the Packers’ 1,116 offensive snaps during the regular season last year, they were on the field together for just 23 total snaps, according to the NFL’s official detailed lineup statistics.

Look for that number to jump, perhaps significantly, in 2022.

“We’ve had packages with those guys on the field at the same time. You have to,” new offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Any time you have two playmakers like that, you’ve got to get them on the field and you’ve got to get them the ball. I think once you can do that, you really can threaten defenses in a lot of different ways.

“We’re always excited to put those two guys on the field and do a bunch of different stuff.”

Beyond that dynamic duo, though, the Packers like what they have in Patrick Taylor and Kylin Hill, who both flashed last season in limited opportunities. Hill is coming off a torn ACL suffered Oct. 28 at Arizona, so it’ll likely be Taylor as the third back when the regular season kicks off Sept. 11 at Minnesota.

Here’s a closer look at the running back position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for July 27:

Depth chart

33 Aaron Jones: 5-foot-9, 208 pounds, 27 years old, sixth year from UTEP.

28 AJ Dillon: 6-0, 247, 24, third year from Boston College.

32 Kylin Hill: 5-10, 214, 23, second year from Mississippi State.

27 Patrick Taylor: 6-2, 217, 24, second year from Memphis.

35 B.J. Baylor: 5-10, 202, 23, rookie from Oregon State.

39 Tyler Goodson: 5-9, 197, 21, rookie from Iowa.

Burning question

Is Jones poised for his best season yet?

Perhaps the most-cited statistic of the Packers offseason has been this one: The team is 7-0 over the past three seasons in games that the now-departed Adams missed.

What is often left out of that conversation is how much Jones did to pick up the slack in those victories. Starting with a 2019 win at Dallas in which Jones accounted for 182 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, he averaged 122.6 yards from scrimmage and 1.4 touchdowns in those seven Adams-less games.

Now, with Adams gone for good, look for Jones and Dillon to both shoulder more of the burden.

“The way that we've played in (Adams’) absence in the last seven games or so over the last three years, it has been different,” Rodgers said at minicamp. “Obviously, Aaron Jones has had more opportunities in those games. Now that we have an incredibly complementary second back (in Dillon), we can get both those guys involved in the passing game.

“The offense has to change. Last year, when you have a guy who's that talented, it's probably not an exaggeration to say that 80% of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for ’17.’ So we're obviously going to do some things a little different.”

On the rise

Dillon

While Dillon has become a popular off-the-field character thanks to his patent-pending massive legs (which begat dueling nicknames of “The Quadfather” and “Quadzilla”) and his pro bono work for the Door County tourism bureau (he and his new bride even got married in the Wisconsin vacation destination), his on-the-field appeal is similarly on the rise. His 803 rushing yards and punishing, physical style may harken back to an earlier age when running backs were bruising workhorses, but he can also catch the ball out of the backfield and can turn on the jets when necessary.

All of that, combined with more anticipated opportunities in the offense, point to a breakthrough season.

“The biggest thing we talked about is there were some opportunities right there that we missed on, that could have been big, explosive runs,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Dillon, whose longest run of the season was only 36 yards. “He’s got that type of ability because he can actually make you miss in the open field. He’s faster than most people think. He’s got the ability to put a little juke on you, even for a guy his size. So it’s really just bringing all those different facets of his game, bringing those attributes together and let him apply them. I think he will have more explosive runs this year.”

Player to watch

Taylor

After having his college football career — and draft status — derailed by a foot injury that the subsequent surgery didn’t properly fix, Taylor was an under-the-radar player whom the Packers snapped up in 2020 after one of their team doctors, renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anders, did a second surgery in Green Bay to fully repair Taylor’s foot.

After missing all of 2020, Taylor started last year on the practice squad but flashed after a call-up to the 53-man roster, rushing 11 times for 53 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the regular-season finale at Detroit. A potential mid-round pick before the foot fiasco, the Packers believe they have a diamond in the rough in Taylor.

“I think the biggest thing with that game, he was running with more authority,” Sirmans said of Taylor’s performance against the Lions. “I think you saw glimpses of that. He does have that ability to play more physical, play with more urgency and play with more authority. I think he’s going to piggy-back off of that going on into this season.”

Key competition

No. 3 job

As much as they like Taylor, the Packers also are high on Hill, who showed potential as a kickoff returner and was starting to get some running back snaps before his ACL tear in late October. Hill spent the offseason program in the rehabilitation group and could start the season on the physically unable to perform list, but the 2021 seventh-round pick is very much in the backfield picture.

Rookies Tyler Goodson and B.J. Baylor will also get plenty of training camp and preseason looks, but Hill’s recovery will be closely monitored.

“One of the things that he’s been doing in the offseason (while unable to practice) is really taking a great grasp of making sure that he’s got a great feel for the offense so that when he comes back physically, he’s not overthinking this play or that play — he’s ready to go,” Sirmans said of Hill. “I think he’s a little hungrier. He understands what’s expected of him as a pro. Sometimes as a rookie, you’re trying to get a feel for your environment and what’s going on around you. I expect that he’ll be a lot more on point this year.”

Numbers game

7

That’s how many times in NFL history a team has had two 1,000-yard rushers on the same roster — and two of those seven duos included a quarterback: The 2006 Atlanta Falcons with Michael Vick and halfback Warrick Dunn, and the 2019 Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson and halfback Mark Ingram. Given that Dillon and Jones were both around 800 yards last season even with Adams’ production in the passing game, don’t count them out from joining the list. If they do, they’ll be the first running back duo to turn the trick since 2009, when Carolina’s Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams both broke the 1,000-yard barrier.