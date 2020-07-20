Packers by position: After ignoring obvious need at receiver, Packers hope Davante Adams, others can keep elevating their games

In fact, while three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams returns to once again lead the unit, the only personnel changes at receiver were letting veteran Geronimo Allison walk as a free agent and replacing him with former Carolina Panthers second-round pick Devin Funchess, who played in just one game last season with the Indianapolis Colts before a suffering a season-ending broken collarbone in the opener, and signing ex-Canadian Football League standout Reggie Begelton.

“(It) just didn’t work out, and we weren’t able to select some of the guys that we had rated really highly,” Gutekunst explained when asked about the receiver-less draft class. “And once we got to the middle and towards the end of the draft, I just didn’t think there was great opportunity to add a player that was going to make an impact on our roster this year.

“We really think we’ve got a lot of guys who are going to be pushing for playing time and production.”

In fairness to Gutekunst, once the receivers he had on his board with first-round grades had gone — leading, at least in part, to his selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall — he probably would have been hard-pressed to find a rookie receiver who could come in and contribute this season, given the way COVID-19 wiped out all on-field offseason activities.