Packers by position: After handling adversity so well a year ago, what’s offensive line’s bottom line? A healthy David Bakhtiari will be vital

“He’s a rare guy in this league, a guy that has the athleticism to play on the edge,” Stenavich explained. “Usually, you get your centers and guards, they don’t have that combination of length and athleticism to go out at tackle and compete with the good edge rushers out there. But Elgton has those tools. He has the size, he’s got the length. So he’s a very versatile guy, a very intelligent player. You can move him around and the game’s not too big for him. He understands everything. Extremely football smart. Moving him out to tackle, it might not be his absolute best position, but he’s still a very, very good tackle.”

On the rise

Myers

Myers looked up to Linsley, who played the same position and wore the same jersey number at Ohio State. The Packers can only hope Myers can hit the ground running the way Linsley did as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2014, developing into one of the offense’s leaders and a premier lineman. There were growing pains for him, and there will be for Myers, too. But Myers seems to have another thing in common with Linsley: an even-keeled, wise-beyond-his-years personality.

Of course, there’s one way Myers is different: He stands 6-5, while Linsley is listed by his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, as 6-3.