Packers bring back Marcedes Lewis, who Matt LaFleur believes ‘embodies everything we want to be about around here’

“He just does all the little things right. He’s always constantly talking to the younger guys, not only on offense but on our team about doing the little things the right way. He embodies everything we want to be about around here.”

Said Rodgers: “It’s hard to really with words describe how much he means to me. He’s become a real close friend the last couple years, but the way that he supports me is really, really special. … He’s got such an incredible charisma about him, and just a great energy. Just one of those guys you love playing with, and so much love, respect and gratitude for him.”

Lewis’ statistical production certainly isn’t what it was during his first 12 NFL seasons in Jacksonville. In his three years in Green Bay, he’s caught just 28 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns in 47 career regular-season games, including 10 catches for 107 yards and three TDs last year.

But the value of his blocking and his mentoring of breakthrough tight end Robert Tonyan aren’t easily calculated. Tonyan, who caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, credited Lewis for accelerating his development.

