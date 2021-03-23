Packers bring back Kevin King, adjust more contracts to create cap space — but Aaron Rodgers’ deal remains unchanged

All this has happened without general manager Brian Gutekunst and salary cap expert Russ Ball making any changes to Rodgers’ contract in the wake of the three-time NFL MVP acknowledging his uncertain future with the team after the loss to the Buccaneers.

The Packers did not convert a $6.8 million roster bonus into a signing bonus before the bonus was paid last week, preventing the team from saving the $4.53 million in 2021 cap room such a move would have created. Rodgers is still on the books for a base salary of $14.7 million in 2021, and the Packers could convert most of that salary into a signing bonus to spread the accounting over future years and create 2021 cap space.

The State Journal reported earlier this month the Packers had approached Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, about restructuring his deal, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes had been made.

Rodgers mused after the loss to the Buccaneers that he was among the players facing uncertain futures with the team. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio a few days later, Rodgers said that he didn’t “think there's any reason why I wouldn't be back,” before quickly adding, “but, look, there's not many absolutes in this business.”