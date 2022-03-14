Packers bring back De’Vondre Campbell on 5-year, $50 million deal

GREEN BAY — After their flurry of moves on Monday morning to subtract money off their salary-cap overage, the Green Bay Packers spent some of it on Monday afternoon on one of their biggest offseason priorities: Bringing back first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Campbell, who had a breakthrough season while playing on a one-year, $2 million prove-it deal that he signed in June, was high on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s to-do list after Campbell came in and stabilized one of the NFL’s most-improved defenses with consistent play, leadership and production.

Campbell’s agent, former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Panos, told Sports Illustrated, which first reported the news, that the deal is for five years and worth $50 million, with Campbell set to be paid $16.25 million in the first year of the deal.

Campbell agreed to terms on Monday afternoon, but the deal can’t become official until the new league year kicks off on Wednesday.

Campbell was outstanding despite joining the team near the end of the offseason program. Despite sitting out the regular-season finale at Detroit on Jan. 9 to rest his injured elbow, he finished with a team-high 145 tackles (101 solo) with six tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass break-ups. He also served as the defensive signal caller and helped the unit reduce the communication issues that had been rampant in past years.

“He’s been a star for us this year,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said in the days leading up to the team’s season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. “We put a lot of hats on him and have a bunch of different roles for him. And he’s been able not only to handle it and do it, he’s done it at a high level, obviously.”

Campbell was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting but selected first-team All-Pro a few weeks later. He finished seventh in the NFL in tackles but was leading the NFL before sitting out the finale — an incredible turnaround for a player most teams ignored in free agency last year.

“At that point, my honest thought process is, ‘What am I doing wrong?’” Campbell said after the regular season. “It’s a league full of good players but I feel like I’m just as good if not better than all these guys. To see them get some of these big deals they’re getting and here I am being told that I have to basically prove myself and I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like there’s nothing I need to prove. Just check the tape. The tape don’t lie.’ I’ve been producing for years and years and years in every single role that I’ve been asked to do.

“Everybody’s whole question is, ‘What’s so different? How did you just become this elite player all of a sudden?’ I’ve been the same player my whole career. My job responsibilities have just been different. I’ve never been a true Mike. I’ve never been put in a position to make plays week in and week out. That was something I was very adamant about coming into the offseason. I was going to sign somewhere that allowed to me to be the guy. Like I said, Green Bay allowed me that opportunity and I’m just thankful for it — for them believing in me when a lot of people didn’t.”

Despite the importance of keeping Campbell, it does further challenge the Packers to get their salary cap in order before Wednesday. Because his deal will be on the books and the team has to carry wide receiver Davante Adams’ $20.1 million franchise tag number, even the cost-saving moves the Packers made on Monday morning — signing outside linebacker Preston Smith to an extension, releasing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner — aren’t enough to get the team below the $208.2 million threshold.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new extension, agreed upon last week but not yet official, will also help the Packers’ cap scenario, but even slashing Rodgers’ onerous $46.6 million cap number might not be enough to get them under the cap. What other moves remain? The Packers surely have a plan.

On Monday, though, they at least got Campbell back in the fold — just as Gutekunst had hoped.

“De’Vondre did such a wonderful job for us this past year,” Gutekunst said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month. “To come into a new football team at that spot, middle linebacker, and really take our defense to a new level ... He’s just a good human being and a really good football player. We’d really like to have him back. He’s been a productive player in this league since the day he got into the league. His numbers were off the charts. He doesn’t miss time. We’d certainly like to have him back.”