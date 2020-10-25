Packers bounce back, prove previous loss was an ‘anomaly’ in 35-20 victory over Texans

“We had a lot of guys just step up. They’ve been working hard for those moments. It’s just awesome to see when guys that put everything out there on a daily basis and have good things come to them. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

The Packers not only got the job done without Bakhtiari (chest) and Jones (calf), but they also played without two starters in the secondary — cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps) — and without usual contributors in running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) due to injuries. The Packers also have two other starters on injured reserve (with the hope of returning) in No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) and veteran inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral).

“You obviously don’t want to have those kind of guys, who are so important to us, out the entire season. But it does give you a lot of confidence,” Rodgers said of the contributions of other less-renowned players Sunday. “I was looking at our practice on Friday, and I counted I think eight tabbed starters (from) the beginning of the year that were in the rehab group. That’s not always the best feeling, but part of this league is next man up, and we need guys to step in and play well.