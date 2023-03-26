GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers continued assisting their special-teams unit Saturday by re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson.

Wilson had 13 special-teams tackles last season to tie Dallin Leavitt for the team lead. He played 13 games for the Packers, who signed him off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 4.

The 28-year-old Wilson also recorded one sack on defense.

Wilson played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-20 before splitting time in 2021 with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati.

Green Bay also has signed long snapper Matt Orzech and added former San Francisco safety Tarvarius Moore, whose primary contributions for the 49ers came on special teams.