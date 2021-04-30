 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers bolster offensive line with Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round of NFL draft
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Packers bolster offensive line with Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round of NFL draft

  • 0
Rutgers Ohio St Football

Ohio State center Josh Myers, a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. 

 JAY LAPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

With the Green Bay Packers taking a major hit to their offensive line with the departure of veteran center Corey Linsley in free agency this offseason, they were in need of some reinforcements on the line. 

Green Bay got that with its first pick on day two of the 2021 NFL draft with the second-round selection of another Ohio State center — Josh Myers — with the No. 62 overall pick. 

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Myers, a four-star recruit from Miamisburg, Ohio, was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes while appearing in 30 games from 2018-21.

Myers was a coaches pick for first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the media in 2019.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Forward Madison FC prepares for final tuneup before 2021 USL League One season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics