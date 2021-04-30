Packers bolster offensive line with Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round of NFL draft

With the Green Bay Packers taking a major hit to their offensive line with the departure of veteran center Corey Linsley in free agency this offseason, they were in need of some reinforcements on the line.
Green Bay got that with its first pick on day two of the 2021 NFL draft with the second-round selection of another Ohio State center — Josh Myers — with the No. 62 overall pick.
Instant Reax: #Packers select @josh_myers71 in second round#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021
📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Draft-A-Thon on @NFL https://t.co/xeu5C446kl
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Myers, a four-star recruit from Miamisburg, Ohio, was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes while appearing in 30 games from 2018-21.
Myers was a coaches pick for first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the media in 2019.
This story will be updated.