Packers bolster defensive line with Jarran Reed, while Za’Darius Smith signs with Vikings

GREEN BAY — Addressing a significant need, the Packers signed ex-Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a one-year deal after he visited the team Tuesday, a source confirmed.

The 29-year-old Reed, a 2016 second-round pick by Seattle, started all 33 games his teams played the last two seasons, including 17 games last year with the Chiefs, recording 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. His best season was in 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Reed, who was a free agent, indicated his choice Tuesday by tweeting, "Let's gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay." The Packers haven't announced his addition yet.

While the Packers’ defensive line is led by Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark, the unit was thin before Reed’s addition. With veteran Tyler Lancaster an unrestricted free agent and Kingsley Keke having been released in January, the Packers’ only other linemen on the roster were veteran Dean Lowry, 2021 fifth-round pick T.J. Slaton and 2021 undrafted rookie free agent Jack Heflin.

Za'Darius a Viking

Za’Darius Smith will have two chances a year to show the Green Bay Packers they were wrong about him — assuming he stays healthy.

The ex-Packers edge rusher, who morphed from a two-time Pro Bowler to a malcontent before he missed nearly all of the 2021 season with a back injury, joined the Minnesota Vikings on a reported three-year, $42 million deal on Tuesday, one day after he had visited the Packers’ NFC North rivals.

The NFL Network first reported Smith’s decision to join the Vikings, who will now pair him with Danielle Hunter to get after opposing quarterbacks — including the Packers’ four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

In Minnesota, he’ll be reunited with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was in charge of the Packers’ defense for Smith’s two most productive seasons and is now the Vikings’ assistant head coach under rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell, and ex-Packers outside linebackers coach Mile Smith, who left Green Bay earlier this month to take on the same role in Minnesota.

The Vikings, who announced Za’Darius Smith’s visit to their team facility on Monday — and trumpeted him being there on a billboard at the TCO Performance Center — had not announced his signing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Smith had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2019 and 2020 and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 after registering 26 sacks and 144 quarterback pressures during his first two seasons in Green Bay.

But everything fell apart last season, beginning with Smith being miffed that the Packers didn’t sign him to an extension during the offseason and instead chose to merely restructure his contract and convert most of his pay into a salary cap-friendly guaranteed signing bonus.

He then reported to training camp with a mysterious back injury and started on the non-football injury list. He barely practiced in camp, then played just 18 snaps in the regular-season opening loss to New Orleans before landing on injured reserve and later undergoing surgery on his back.

He returned for a 19-snap appearance in the Packers’ season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, recording a sack on his first rush against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but also missing a crucial tackle on a third-and-7 run by Deebo Samuel late in the game. Samuel gained 9 yards on the play, setting up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

While Smith was sidelined, fellow edge rushers Preston Smith and Rashard Gary combined for 18.5 sacks (Gary 9.5, Preston nine) and 143 total pressures (Gary 81, Preston 62) during the regular season. Gary’s 81 pressures were second-most in the NFL among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus, behind only Maxx Crosby (100) of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers chose to extend Preston Smith earlier this month and will undoubtedly pick up the fifth-year option on Gary, the first of their two 2019 first-round draft picks.

That left Za’Darius Smith, who will turn 30 on Sept. 8, as the odd man out, though the Packers reportedly were willing to bring him back for the 2022 season on his existing contract. Of course, the deal would have needed to be adjusted to lower his whopping $28.1 million scheduled salary cap number.

Asked directly during a small Q&A session with the team’s beat reporters last month if Smith would be part of the team in 2022, Gutekunst replied: “He could be. I think obviously we’re going to have to do something there (with his contract). That (cap) number is pretty high.

“It was disappointing we weren’t able to get him out there more this year with the injury, but obviously you guys know how impactful he is out there as a pass rusher. So, we’ll kind of see. Again, it’s one of those things, there’s going to be some tough choices to make as we move forward. That’s one we’re going to have to look at.”

Smith, who came over from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency in March 2019 on a four-year, $66 million deal, had reportedly agreed to re-join the Ravens on a four-year, $35 million deal worth up to $50 million in incentives but changed his mind and embarked on a free agent tour.

During his time in Green Bay, Smith was frequently motivated by what he saw as slights or signs of disrespect, from his ranking by Pro Football Focus or the Madden video game to not being chosen All-Pro in 2019 and only being a second-team pick in 2020.

“I feel like it adds fuel to the fire, and I’m going to continue to prove myself,” he said of being, in his words, snubbed repeatedly. “When I came out of Baltimore, I led the team in sacks and pressures and hits. And then I came here and had a dominant year, and it was basically another snub year. And after (2020), I was (fourth) in the league in sacks, (third) with forced fumbles, and they’re still snubbing me.

“But it is what it is. Like I said, it’s going to continue to add fuel to the fire, and I’m just going to continue to prove myself each and every year.”