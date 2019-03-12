GREEN BAY — If you were among those passionate Green Bay Packers fans who were disappointed or frustrated that the team didn’t make any first-day splashes in free agency, well, you had nothing to complain about Tuesday morning. And you probably owe general manager Brian Gutekunst an apology.

Having promised last month that his team would be aggressive in free agency, Gutekunst delivered Tuesday, as the Packers came to agreements with ex-Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and ex-Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos — moves that should bolster a defense that was thin at both positions last season.

The NFL Network was first to report the deals, which cannot become official until 3 p.m. Wisconsin time on Wednesday. A league source confirmed that the Packers had agreed to terms with both players, with those deals coming as the second day of the NFL’s free-agent negotiating period dawned.

Smith, 26, led the Ravens in sacks last season with a career-high 8.5. Pro Football Focus credited him with 60 quarterback pressures, which ranked No. 17 in the NFL. A 2015 fourth-round pick out of Kentucky, Smith had just 10 sacks in his first three seasons before his big 2018. Terms of his deal weren’t immediately available.

Packers new director of football operations Milt Hendrickson, a longtime friend of Gutekunst, just left the Ravens’ staff to come to Green Bay and surely knows Smith well. NFL Network reported that the Packers tried to acquire Smith in a trade a few years ago.

Amos, who’ll turn 26 next month, set career highs in interceptions (two), pass break-ups (nine) and tackles (73) last season in Chicago, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the eighth-best free safety in the NFL. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick from Penn State in 2015.

At the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last month, Gutekunst predicted that the team would find players in free agency that could help fill glaring holes in the roster. Outside linebacker, where Clay Matthews is a free agent and Nick Perry’s return is uncertain given his salary, and safety, where the Packers dealt away 2014 first-round pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at the October trade deadline, certainly qualified.

“I think it’ll be very similar to last year. We’re going to be very aggressive in the conversations that we have, so the information we have is accurate, and when the opportunities present themselves, we’ll be ready to go,” Gutekunst said. “I think we can help our team in free agency this year, I really do. We’ll see how it goes. It’s an unpredictable market, it’s a small market, but I think we can help ourselves.”

The Packers defense was beset with injuries last season under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, finishing 18th in total defense (354.4 yards per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game). In his previous seasons as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Pettine had never had a unit finish outside the top 10 in total defense.

New head coach Matt LaFleur said after his Jan. 11 hiring that keeping Pettine as defensive coordinator was vital to the continuity he wanted on that side of the ball. Now Pettine has a few new pieces to add to the foundation he built last year.

“The foundation is the hardest thing to get right, and I feel that a lot of it has been built. We’ve made a lot of mistakes — especially me personally, I’ve learned a lot of cases of what not to do versus what to do — but when you just look at Year 2 as you look forward to it, the nice part about it is you reap the rewards of having already (built the foundation),” Pettine said. “

“We spent a lot of time last year with having to shuffle in a lot of different players. In Year 1 of a system, it’s really hard to get into the graduate level details of the jobs. So kind of going through the end-of-year cutups and you come to the realization we spent so much more time last year on coaching players on what to do and not enough time on how to do it, and that’s usually typical of a Year 1.

“We’re looking forward to having guys that are experienced in the system. We have a much better sense of who we are and what our skill set is what we want to get done. The nice thing is you don’t reset it back to Year 1. You have a little bit of momentum and you’ve built a pretty solid foundation with the guys you’re going to have back.”