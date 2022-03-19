Packers bolster cornerback corps, re-sign Rasul Douglas after field-tilting play in 2021

GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas said the moment the season ended that he wanted to stay with the Green Bay Packers. On Saturday, that hope became a reality — just days after it appeared that his nomadic NFL existence was going to take him elsewhere yet again.

One of the best feel-good stories not just for the Packers but in the entire NFL last season, Douglas signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Packers on Saturday, as first reported by ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN reported that Douglas will make $7 million in 2022, a significant payday for a player whom the Packers plucked from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October after losing All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to a serious shoulder injury that nearly ended Alexander’s season.

Douglas, who led the Packers with five interceptions (including two that he returned for touchdowns) after bouncing around to five other teams in a two-year span before joining the Packers, had said following the season that he wanted to return and didn’t need to break the bank to do so.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said following the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22. “I’ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle. Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

The Packers wanted to bring Douglas back, too, but until trading two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team didn’t have sufficient salary-cap space to re-sign Douglas. That changed after the trade though, and contract talks resumed — leading to Saturday’s deal.

With Alexander returning to full health, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes coming off an impressive rookie season and now Douglas back in the fold, the Packers have the makings of one of the NFL’s top cornerback corps.

“Rasul, what he did for us this year, specifically when we had some injuries to Jaire and (others), it just really solidified our football team, especially on defense,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said during the annual NFL scouting combine earlier this month. “Obviously, the big plays that he had — the big, splash plays — (were huge). But he did stuff for us on (special) teams, he did stuff in the run game that maybe don’t make the headlines. We’d love to have Rasul back."

Yes, all Douglas, who entered the league as a 2017 third-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles and had been with five teams before joining the Packers, did with his unexpected opportunity with the Packers was emerge as the team’s biggest playmaker in the secondary.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in the National Football League, where somebody that comes in midseason has had such a tremendous impact on your football team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said late in the season. “I love what he’s all about. I love how he competes. I love his approach on a daily basis. There might not be anybody on our team that watches more tape than him. He’s just constantly grinding, working at it, and I think it’s paying off for him.

“I think it’s a great lesson for every player in this league. If you put the time in, it’s going to pay big dividends. And it has for him and it has for us. We are very fortunate to have ‘Sul, and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

In the immediate aftermath of Alexander’s injury, the Packers pursued ex-New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore — and likely would have signed him had the Patriots cut him as they’d planned to do. Instead, New England found a trade partner in the Carolina Panthers, and with the Packers too salary cap strapped to take on Gilmore’s salary via a trade, the Packers signed Douglas away from the Cardinals on Oct. 6. He didn’t play that week at Cincinnati, and the following week at Chicago, the Packers started Isaac Yiadom, who’d been acquired from the New York Giants in a training camp trade, instead.

But when Yiadom struggled on the Bears’ game-opening touchdown drive, Douglas replaced him — and became a field-tilting player for the Packers thereafter.

It all began with his victory-clinching interception in the end zone at the end of the Packers’ Oct. 28 victory over the Cardinals, his former team. After that, he had a late third-quarter 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Packers’ Nov. 28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, another NFC playoff contender; a 55-yard interception return for a TD in a 45-30 victory over the Bears on Dec. 12 — to become the first Packers defender to have pick-6 touchdowns in back-to-back games since Pro Football Hall of Famer Herb Adderley in 1965; and two interceptions in Christmas night victory over the Cleveland Browns, a victory Douglas clinched with his second INT, which came with 43 seconds to play and the Browns driving for a potential go-ahead score.

That playmaking led quarterback Aaron Rodgers to term Douglas a “star” and implore the front office to bring him back. On Saturday, that happened.

“I think oftentimes, the idea of being a role player is looked (upon) as, ‘You’re a secondary contributor.’ We have guys who play important roles for us,” Rodgers said after Douglas’ two interceptions against Cleveland. “I don’t think Rasul is a role player. He’s a star.

“He’s got incredible ball skills, he’s around the football all the time, and he’s changed our team. He really has.”