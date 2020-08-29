Packers' Billy Turner slams Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' idea for pregame protest

The shooting occurred Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 150 miles south of Green Bay. An attorney for the family has said Blake is paralyzed.

Turner said the Packers spent part of Thursday discussing what they could do as a team and speaking with team CEO Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball. Turner said it would be important for players to hear from every owner.

"We would love for all 32 NFL owners to get out there and make meaningful statements, to speak from the heart about what they truly believe," said Turner, who plays both guard and tackle. "Whether they believe the hype or they don't believe the hype, at least we'd know where they stand."

Turner said plenty of ideas on how to protest during the season have been mentioned. But when the idea of boycotting games was brought up during a Zoom session Friday, he expressed skepticism.