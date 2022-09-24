Packers believe they've created sweet solutions for Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

GREEN BAY — The analogy was actually quite good, even though it was pure fiction — which only two people in the room knew to be the case at the time.

The Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field had been over for less than an hour last Sunday night, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was at the podium.

He had just watched the team’s two running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, carry the bulk of the offensive load, just as head coach Matt LaFleur had essentially told the world they would after not giving them enough touches in a season-opening loss at Minnesota the week before.

Against the Bears, Jones and Dillon had combined for 38 touches and 237 of the Packers’ 414 yards of offense. Jones finished the night with 170 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches (15 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown, three receptions for 38 yards and another score) while Dillon had 19 touches for 67 yards (18 carries for 61 yards, plus one 6-yard reception).

Now, Rodgers was being asked just how ready he, LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and the rest of the offensive coaching staff were for upcoming opponents — including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose top-ranked defense will pose a major challenge to the Packers’ unit in Sunday’s matchup — to come into future games hell-bent on not allowing those two backs to beat them.

Rodgers contended that LaFleur’s offensive playbook has so many plays — and variations of those plays — for Jones and Dillon that there are plenty of yet-to-be-used concepts that will get them plenty more big-play opportunities.

To prove his point, he nodded toward Packers public relations staffer Tom Fanning, the member of the PR team who handles most of Rodgers’ media commitments.

“I just feel like the package we have for those guys is … we’re just getting in there. It’s like Tom loves his Starburst jellybeans,” Rodgers said. “You know, we’ve just taken a couple handfuls of those, and there’s a lot left in the bag. There’s so much more that we can do with those guys.”

The I-didn’t-know-you-liked-jellybeans text messages started pinging into Fanning’s iPhone almost immediately. By Wednesday, one member of the reporting crew was hand-delivering a large bag of them — with all the original flavors: strawberry, cherry, orange, green apple, grape and lemon — to Fanning in the locker room.

There was just one problem: Fanning doesn’t like jellybeans. Rodgers had made the whole thing up. And the quarterback loved every second of the attention that Fanning, a consummate, it’s-not-supposed-to-be-about-me pro, had to endure.

But Rodgers’ gag notwithstanding, his point remained: With their young wide receivers still finding themselves (and with Sammy Watkins having been ruled out this week because of a hamstring injury), the Packers believe they have ample ways to keep getting their two biggest playmakers the ball, even with defenses knowing their plans.

Just ask Stenavich, who not only likes jellybeans — "I like basically all candy, if you haven’t noticed,” the former offensive lineman joked — but likes all the ways the Packers can get the ball to their dynamic running back duo.

“You always have to come up with new stuff, to be creative. Because if you’re doing the same stuff week in and week out, these guys are smart, they’re going to game plan you and stop you,” Stenavich explained. “That’s the big challenge with the offense — always being creative, trying to find explosive plays, trying to get the ball to your playmakers.”

Through two games, the Packers have gotten the ball to Jones and Dillon in myriad ways: Traditional handoffs within both zone run schemes and power schemes, outside toss plays, downfield passes, short passes on screens and checkdowns, and “pop” passes where the ball is flipped to a player coming in motion.

Jones’ 15-yard touchdown run against the Bears came when he lined up alongside Rodgers in the shotgun and took a slightly forward toss to the left, and his 8-yard touchdown “catch” came when he lined up in the left slot, came in motion and took a flip from Rodgers, which is really more of a run than a pass.

“It says a lot about our offense. You know what’s coming, but you have to stop it,” Jones said. “That’s not easy to do.”

LaFleur said the rare combination that the 5-foot-9, 208-pound Jones and 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon are together — two backs with distinctly different skills sets who still can cross over and do the other’s job — allow him to get in his mad-scientist play-designing laboratory and come up with all kinds of creative ideas.

“I don’t know if I’ve been around a combo as diverse as these two guys,” LaFleur explained. “You’ve got one really big guy (in Dillon) and a guy (in Jones) that’s not as big, but they both are super-effective — really regardless of who’s in there. I mean, we really don’t care whether it’s Aaron or AJ. I feel like both of those guys can handle what the other guy can do.

“Now certainly, I think there’s some strengths that maybe one guy has over the other, but collectively, it definitely gives you a lot of versatility within your scheme and which direction you want to go.”

In addition, there’s the Packers’ increased emphasis on having Jones and Dillon on the field together. They were both on the field for 11 snaps against the Bears, nearly half the number of snaps they played together (24) all of last season in 17 games.

“I do think it presents a challenge for a defense when both those guys are on the field,” LaFleur said. “We can line up both in the backfield; we can line one out as a receiver and the other guy in the backfield; or maybe both are in the backfield and we can motion AJ out, or we can motion Aaron out. And we still feel confident that we can come up with some (more) good stuff.

“Hopefully we’re just kind of scratching the surface and there’s more to come. We’ll see where everything takes us and what direction that goes, but definitely, we don’t want to limit ourselves.”

The Buccaneers defense, which holds or shares the NFL lead in scoring defense (6.5 points per game), sacks (10) and takeaways (six) through two games, will provide the best test thus far, especially with two elite inside linebackers who can take away the middle of the field from the Packers’ running back duo.

New head coach Todd Bowles’ scheme has effectively limited Jones before, in 2020 while Bowles was head coach Bruce Arians’ defensive coordinator.

In an early regular-season matchup that year, Jones had only 41 yards on 13 touches (10 carries for 15 yards, three receptions for 26 yards) in a 38-10 Packers’ loss; in Green Bay’s loss at home in the NFC Championship Game, Jones gained 34 yards on 10 touches (six carries for 27 yards, four receptions for 7 yards) and fumbled twice before departing with broken ribs.

To win Sunday, that kind of production from Jones likely won’t be enough.

“This is a stout defense, but we have the right concepts and the right schemes to move the ball against anybody,” Rodgers said. “A lot of times we just get in our own way, and that’s what we’ve done too many times in the first two weeks. So, there’s a lot of confidence to be gained.”