Packers begin search for QB help — and maybe Aaron Rodgers’ short-term replacement

Perhaps the Packers wouldn’t have explored as many veteran options at the position as they may have to do if the Rodgers situation drags on into training camp, but at the bare minimum they’d have needed another arm or two for the offseason program and camp anyway.

“We’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through,” Gutekunst said on Saturday. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft with some veterans and then there’s some rookie guys we’re looking at, as well. So, but yeah, we would never go into camp with two. We’ll at least have three and possibly four.”

Now, whether Rodgers is one of those three or four remains to be seen. Among the veteran quarterbacks on the market is Blake Bortles, who played for Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville and spent last season as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams, meaning he has experience in a version of the offense LaFleur runs.

Other veteran free-agent QBs still available include Robert Griffin III, who had LaFleur as his quarterback with Washington early in his career; Nick Mullens, who spent the past three seasons in San Francisco in Kyle Shanahan’s version of the offense; and Brett Hundley, who was one of Rodgers’ backups earlier in his career.