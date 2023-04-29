GREEN BAY — Carrington Valentine’s work on kickoff coverage, punt coverage and punt return blocking must’ve gotten him drafted by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Because it certainly wasn’t his college interception total at Kentucky.

Although Valentine had only one only one interception in college — and it came against an FCS opponent, Youngstown State — he did play on all those special-teams units for the Wildcats.

And with a special-teams coordinator in Rich Bisaccia who has brought a commitment and focus to that phase of the game, Valentine, the first of the Packers’ four seventh-round picks (No. 232), should get ample opportunity to show what he can do in that area.

“The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after the pick.

“Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”

Valentine declared for the draft after his junior season, during which he broke up 11 passes and played well in some of the Wildcats’ biggest games. Still, the 21-year-old Valentine will look to contribute on coverage and blocking units right away.

As for his lone interception, Valentine admitted he would have liked to have gotten more interceptions.

“Looking back on it, the ball production, the interceptions might not be high. But going out there, competing, getting my hands on balls, stuff like that, I did what Kentucky asked of me,” Valentine said.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper raved about the 5-foot-11, 193-pound Valentine — and his 76 1/2-inch wingspan — earlier in the network’s draft coverage.

“You want long, athletic corners. (He) had a heck of a season. I think he’ll be a really good cornerback moving forward and a starter in the National Football League,” said Kiper, who had Valentine as a third- or fourth-round pick. “Plays with a lot of fire, plays with a lot of passion, will help you on special teams as well.”

