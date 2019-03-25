GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s first game as the Green Bay Packers’ coach will be steeped in history.

The Packers and their longtime archrival, the Chicago Bears, will open the NFL’s 100th season with a Thursday night game at Soldier Field on Sept. 5, the NFL announced Tuesday at the annual league meetings. The game will be on Ch. 15.

The matchup breaks with the league's tradition of the reigning Super Bowl champoion kicking off the following season. The Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots will open their season on Sunday Night Football on Ch. 15 three days later, though their opponent has yet to be revealed.

The Packers celebrated their 100th season last year and will be recognizing the 100th anniversary of their 1919 founding in August.

This Packers-Bears matchup will be the 199th in the history of the longest running rivalry in the NFL and mark the second straight year the NFC North Division teams have opened the season against each other. In 2018, quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ one-legged return from a left knee injury helped the Packers to a 24-23 come-from-behind victory over the Bears at Lambeau Field.

“I think it's great for our fans,” Rodgers said before last year’s opener when asked about the longtime rivals facing off. “It's a rivalry that's been around for a while. Sunday night football, 100th season of Green Bay Packer football … (we) might as well play our oldest rival.”

The Packers hold a 97-95-6 edge in the all-time series, including the two playoff games the teams have split. This also marks the 14th consecutive season in which the teams have met in prime time, the longest such streak in the league.

The Bears and Packers will meet again later in the season at Lambeau Field in what will be the 200th meeting between the clubs. The remainder of the NFL’s 2019 schedule is set to be released sometime next month.

In addition to their home-and-home series with the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, the Packers also are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers at home and travel to face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.