Packers battling for top seed as wide-open NFC has league's best and worst divisions

The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC is wide open. The only certainty is the conference leader won't come from the East.

New Orleans (6-2), Green Bay (6-2), Seattle (6-2), Tampa Bay (6-3), Arizona (5-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) are all in the mix at the halfway point of the season. Chicago (5-4) is the only other team in the NFC with a winning record but the Bears are fading.

The Saints seem to have the best shot at this point. They're riding a five-game winning streak and coming off a 38-3 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

"This is a funny league. Things can go well, and we know week to week how fortunes can change," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Obviously, one of our better games as a team. We'll enjoy it and then get ready to work."

New Orleans has only one game left against an opponent that currently has a winning record. The other six-win teams have shown more holes.

The Packers have lost two of their past four games, including a 38-10 rout at Tampa in Week 6. The Seahawks have allowed 81 points in two losses over the past three games. The Bucs were crushed by the Saints at home.