Packers bask in energy of full Lambeau Field for first time since 2019

On Monday night, Cobb was more involved in the game with the guy who wanted him here — Rodgers, who is hoping it’s the start of more contributions from his BFF.

“I think we need to get him some more opportunities, some more reps. It seemed like in the second quarter, I kind of noticed he hadn’t really been out there much at all,” Rodgers said of Cobb, who finished the night with three catches for 26 yards. “But we’re trying to get him all 17 (games). But we need him at various points, so I’m glad he was out there in those moments on third down. Hit a couple nice reaction plays on trying to catch them with too many on the field.”

Kicking himself

While Rodgers had an efficient night, completing 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 145.6 passer rating, three of his incompletions — all potential touchdowns to speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, including a pair that would have been long TDs — were bothering him afterward.

“Marquez is such a weapon for us, and it kills me that I missed him tonight because he does so many things to open up stuff for other guys,” Rodgers said. “He’s a very selfless guy, so I’m bummed out.”

Line dancing