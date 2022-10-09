Packers’ ballyhooed defense continues to play down to history, not up to expectations

Jaire Alexander says he isn’t worried about the Green Bay Packers defense — even as the much-hyped unit continues to live down to its checkered history and not up to preseason expectations.

“I ain't worried,” Alexander said following the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. “But if we lose next week, then I'll be worried.”

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t too fond of Alexander speaking the possibility of the Packers losing to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field next Sunday into the universe — more on that later — the Packers have bigger issues on defense than careless word choices.

“It was a lot of things ... tiredness, fatigue, play-calling,” Alexander said.

Facing a Giants offense that was led by a hobbled Daniel Jones at quarterback and missing three of its best wide receivers, the Packers defense allowed the Giants to embark on five consecutive scoring drives: Field goal and touchdown drives to trim the Packers' lead to 20-10 at halftime, and a field goal and two touchdown drives in the second half that used up 19 minutes, 35 seconds of time of possession during the game’s final 30 minutes.

“I have no idea what happened. I felt like we were playing pretty well overall,” veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “We’re making too many mistakes that teams are capitalizing off of.

“We’re going to settle down. It’s a long season. We’ve got 12 more games left, as crazy as that sounds. We’ve got a lot of things that we can fix going forward and a lot of things we can work on to get back to that defense we were in training camp or the defense we’re knowing for being.”

Actually, this is the defense the Packers have been known for being — an albatross around the Rodgers-led offense’s neck. The talent-laden group was supposed to be different this year, and with Rodgers & Co. struggling to find early season consistency themselves as expected, the defense’s failings are that much more noticeable.

“We expected to be great,” safety Adrian Amos said. “This is a long season. We’re going to be great and we’re going to be better. We’re going to do what we need to do to get better.”

A polluted mindset?

When Alexander’s quote was brought up to Rodgers after the game — in the context of asking if Rodgers was worried about the offense — the quarterback didn’t like it. Rodgers also was perturbed that he’d overheard some talk about losing to the Jets in the locker room following the game.

The Packers, who turned down the bye week that is common among teams coming back from London, enter next Sunday’s game with the same 3-2 record as the Jets, who beat the Miami Dolphins, 40-17, on Sunday.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week. I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football,” Rodgers said. “There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.

“I understand there’s a reality in this game that there’s a win and a loss every single game. But there’s also reality in life that what you’re putting our energy towards, that’s where your focus is going to go. So I’m not going to address prospects of losing up here other than we just lost this game.”

As for the how his side of the ball played with the defense struggling, Rodgers said, “Offensively, we haven’t put two halves together. ... There’s games like this where our defense is not going to be up to their normal standards and we’ve got to pick them up. And we had chances — a lot of chances. So definitely the offense, this one will weigh heavily on us on this flight back.”

Home away from home

Rodgers praised not only the crowd, which appeared to be predominantly Packers fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but also folks around London who were welcoming and friendly. Rodgers said he encountered plenty of English hospitality as he was out-and-about around town and at the team hotel, calling the trip “a fantastic experience” and saying he hoped to be back in London with the Packers before his career ends.

The Packers were the last of the NFL’s 32 teams to play in the league’s international series, which kicked off in 2007, and the soon-to-be 39-year-old Rodgers is unlikely to play longer than a few more seasons, at most.

“I’d love to (come back), I really would,” Rodgers said. “But that really remains to be seen, what year it is and where I’m at.”

Asked about the atmosphere inside the stadium, head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “I thought the fans were unbelievable. It was a really cool atmosphere. I just wish we would have performed better for our fans that showed out today for us. Definitely, you could feel their energy, you could hear them, they played a part. Unfortunately, we didn’t do enough on our part.”

Downfield dilemma

Among the missing pieces in the Packers offense is a stretch-the-field element, something they’d had previously with all-world wide receiver Davante Adams and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, both of whom relocated during the offseason via either a trade (Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders) or free agency (MVS, to Kansas City).

“We haven’t completed them. We’re just missing on (downfield plays) right now,” said wide receiver Randall Cobb, who led the team in receiving (seven catches for 99 yards) on Sunday. “Once we’re able to stretch the field a little bit more, that will be big for us.”

Losing speedy rookie Christian Watson to a hamstring injury during the game surely didn’t help.

Asked why the downfield passing game was absent, Rodgers was measured. “I don’t know. We’re just not quite on the same page at times …”

Then, after a long pause, Rodgers added, “We’ve got to go back and look at it. I don’t want to make a blanket statement right now — definitely not an emotional blanket statement, so I’ll just withhold that and maybe talk about it Wednesday.”

Fail Mary

Even with all their issues, the Packers still had one last-gasp chance at the end of the game, and given Rodgers’ peculiar penchant for successful Hail Mary passes, having the ball on their own 36-yard line following a David Bakhtiari false start penalty still gave the Packers hope.

But after moving to his left to create time and space for a downfield heave, Rodgers was hit by Giants outside linebacker Oshane Ximines just as he was unleashing his prayer of a throw, ending the game.

“From the 35, it’s still doable to get the ball to the end zone, but I was really trying to get to a spot,” Rodgers recounted. “And when I rolled to the left, (given) the pursuit on the backside, I knew I wasn’t going to have time to get enough momentum to get it 70 down there. So I tried to step up in the pocket.

“I felt good about the possibility of the ball going into the end zone before getting rocked, but that’s a situation where you’re trying to get to a spot and it’s putting a lot on the line because they’ve really got to hold on and strain as much as possible. And obviously we just didn’t get it off.”