GREEN BAY — When it comes to playing the offensive line, it only takes a handful of bad plays to turn a night into a nightmare. And that’s exactly what happened to the Green Bay Packers’ backup linemen during Friday night’s preseason loss at Oakland.
“It was probably from a protection standpoint as poor of a performance as we’ve had,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy admitted Sunday. “We didn’t play well.”
Sitting the five linemen he is expected to start in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago — left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Lane Taylor, center Corey Linsley, right guard Justin McCray and right tackle Bryan Bulaga — McCarthy was hoping the game would give him and general manager Brian Gutekunst a better feel for where the backups stood.
Instead, it was hard not to come away from the Packers’ 13-6 loss feeling that an injury to Bakhtiari, who missed a little more than a week of camp with a sprained ankle suffered on Family Night, or Bulaga, who is coming back from tearing the ACL in his right knee last November, would be disastrous. For a team that spent most of last season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of a broken collarbone, the last thing the Packers can afford is subpar pass protection.
All three of the Packers’ top tackle options behind Bulaga and Bakhtiari — Jason Spriggs, Kyle Murphy and Byron Bell — had their issues, leading to McCarthy being asked Sunday if he felt he had a backup tackle on the roster who wouldn’t cost the Packers a game if forced into action.
“That’s a strong statement, as far as costing (us) a game,” McCarthy replied. “I think Jason Spriggs is definitely that guy. He’s had some ups and downs, but once again, that’s what training camp is for.
“I think he’s progressed. I think he (did) a lot of really good things Friday night.”
The Packers were flagged for 13 penalties for 110 yards in the game; of those, eight were called on offensive linemen. Bell (false start), Murphy (two holding calls), Spriggs (false start), Dillon Day (false start, personal foul/chop block), Adam Pankey (holding) and Alex Light (holding) all had penalties enforced against them, and Lucas Patrick, who started at center, had his holding penalty declined because it came on the same play as Day’s chop block.
In addition, Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer absorbed five sacks and eight quarterback hits in the game.
“Everyone’s had those types of games. I’ve had those games, Dave’s had them, Lane’s had them, Corey’s had them,” Bulaga said. “Everybody’s had those types of games. I think it’s a matter of learning from the tape, taking the instruction and applying it in practice, getting better, moving onto the next game and improving.
“Obviously, there were some mistakes made. They know what happened out there, they understand it, and I think hearing them talk, hearing them go through what was going on, they accept what happened and know they’ve got to get better. I think that’s what it is more than anything — you can say whatever you want, but it has to get done on the field. They understand that, and I think we’ll go into practice this week and try to make the improvements.
“They understand the responsibility (of backing up the starting tackles) and what they need to do. They’ll improve. That’s really what it’s about.”
Murphy, who was at fault on at least one of the sacks, which resulted in a Hundley fumble, and appeared to be at least partly responsible on two others, was in the Packers’ locker room Sunday wearing an orthopedic boot on his right foot after suffering what was thought to be an ankle injury during the game. Murphy missed most of last season with a broken left foot after starting the first three games of the season when injuries struck Bulaga and Bakhtiari.
“Every individual had some things that didn’t go very well,” McCarthy said. “Kyle’s injured, so we’ll see how he is the next couple days, (but) that was part of what he was dealing with. Actually, I thought Spriggs played better. Lucas he hadn’t play a whole lot of center in games, but he did some really good things. Unfortunately, there’s positive plays to build off of, (but) it’s just the big plays that we gave up as far as the hits and the sacks and the penalties.”
Morrison acquired
As it turns out, it was mostly a coincidence the Packers added an inside linebacker via a trade Sunday, less than 48 hours after losing Oren Burks to a shoulder injury during pregame warmups.
The Packers acquired inside linebacker Antonio Morrison from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, but the bigger news was this: Burks, who was feared to have dislocated his shoulder, isn’t in as rough of shape as the Packers initially feared.
“Actually, it’s better than we anticipated, so it should not be a long-term deal,” McCarthy said.
Morrison (6-foot-1, 241 pounds) is a 2016 fourth-round pick from Florida who started 15 games last season for Indianapolis and led the defense with 109 tackles. But the Colts signed ex-Philadelphia Eagles starter Najee Goode during the offseason, making Morrison expendable.