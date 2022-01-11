Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett gets another interview request — and Luke Getsy gets his first

Getsy, who turns 38 next month, started his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ offensive quality control coach under Mike McCarthy in 2014, coached the Packers wide receivers in 2016 and ’17, then spent 2018 as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator before LaFleur re-hired him in Green Bay in 2019 as quarterbacks coach.

Although Rodgers dodged ex-teammate A.J. Hawk’s question during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” about the Broncos trying to clear a path to get him to Denver, he did have high praise for both Hackett and Getsy on Tuesday.

“I’m really happy for Nathaniel. This is a little overdue, to be honest,” Rodgers said of Hackett, who interviewed last year for the Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching job that went to Arthur Smith. “He’s been around the game for a long time. What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic. Getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl was incredible. He’s a great coach, I love spending time with him, he’s a fantastic teacher, he’s incredible in front of the room. I’m really happy for him.