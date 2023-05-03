GREEN BAY — There was a moment during the 2023 NFL Draft when Brian Gutekunst got a little worried. —

No, it wasn’t on opening night during the first round, worrying his top pick, Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, might come off the board before the Green Bay Packers went on the clock.

No, it wasn’t on Day 2, when a pair of tight ends — Iowa’s Sam LaPorta to the Detroit Lions, and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer to the Las Vegas Raiders — went back-to-back in what could have turned into a run on the position that might’ve left the Packers too far down the second-round draft order to fill the most glaring need on their roster.

(Fortunately for him, Gutekunst ended up getting Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft before the day was out.)

No, it was on the final day of the draft, during the fourth and fifth rounds, the Packers general manager got anxious about a quarterback the team had brought in for a pre-draft visit and envisioned as an ideal fit to back up first-year starter Jordan Love.

Penn State’s Sean Clifford.

Between pick No. 127 (late in the fourth) and pick No. 140 (early in the fifth), five quarterbacks were selected in short order: Fresno State’s Jake Haener to the New Orleans Saints, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett to the Los Angeles Rams; Purdue’s Aidan O'Connell to the Raiders; Houston’s Clayton Tune to the Arizona Cardinals; and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Cleveland Browns.

Many of those quarterbacks — though Gutekunst wouldn’t say who — were rated behind Clifford on the Packers’ draft board. Sitting with pick No. 149, Gutekunst had a mild panic attack his guy would be gone by then.

Because while he had other options at other positions, he wanted Clifford.

“There was a quarterback run and a lot of quarterbacks underneath him went. And as we looked at it, we had a number of choices up there that were all kind of the same, but there weren’t any real quarterbacks after him that we felt really strongly about like we did him,” Gutekunst explained. “So that made it easy.

“There were other positions (during the draft) where we were like, ‘If we miss out on this guy, we’ve got some other guys we like.’ So, you’ve got to listen to (your board), and at times, you’ve got to figure out how to move.”

The Packers were smitten with the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Clifford, who started 46 games during six years at Penn State and held off one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this draft — Penn State-turned-Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who went to the Tennessee Titans in the second round — to keep the starting job and send Levis to the transfer portal.

Despite being a four-time captain and three-time All-Big Ten selection, Clifford didn’t get an invitation to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, but he performed well at his on-campus pro day and impressed coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ staff during his pre-draft visit to Lambeau Field.

That the Packers used one of their 30 allotted visits was a strong indicator of their high opinion of him.

“I really loved it when I visited there,” Clifford said. “Everything about Green Bay, it’s got a very good winning culture and I’m just excited to be a part of it.

“Whoever picked me was going to get a guy who’s going to try to bring as much value as possible to the team.”

Asked what stuck out about his visit, Clifford replied: “I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town, it just fit me really well. I think just all around it just felt like a really good fit.

“When you have that kind of conversations, you definitely have hopes. So I was really excited to see that name pop up on the phone.”

The Packers, in turn, have hopes for Clifford, who finished his Penn State career having completed 61.4% of his passes for 10,661 yards with 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. They loved his toughness and football IQ, especially LaFleur.

“Really intelligent. He’s played a lot of games, he’s got some athleticism, he’s a natural thrower. All the things that we look for in quarterbacks, he possesses,” LaFleur said. “(We) were impressed by his football acumen and his overall intelligence. Looking forward to getting a chance to work with him at rookie minicamp.”

With the team having not signed an undrafted free agent quarterback and with Love and Danny Etling, last year’s No. 3 QB, not eligible to participate, Clifford figures to get most of the quarterback snaps during Friday and Saturday’s rookie practices.

The team will surely have a tryout quarterback in the mix, too, but Clifford will get every chance to make a strong first impression.

Clearly, he’ll have to do more than that moving forward as organized team activity practices kick off later this month and the team’s mandatory full-squad minicamp set for June 13-15.

But just as the Packers went with an unproven rookie as Aaron Rodgers’ primary backup in 2008 — when Rodgers took over for Brett Favre and seventh-round pick Matt Flynn beat out second-round pick Brian Brohm in training camp for the right to back up Rodgers — the Packers seem fully prepared to make Clifford the No. 2 instead of signing a veteran backup.

That could change, of course. Carson Wentz, who would be on his fourth team in four years, and Matt Ryan, who won the NFL MVP in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons with LaFleur as his quarterbacks coach, are both logical options.

But for now, it sure looks like Clifford will get every opportunity to show he’s up to the task of backing up Love, who officially signed his one-year contract extension on Wednesday, tying him to the organization through the 2024 season.

“We really like what (Clifford) brings to the table. Obviously he started a lot of games in the Big Ten, has a lot of experience, really good athlete, liked his arm talent, and just really liked the makeup of the person,” Gutekunst said.

“When we moved from Brett to Aaron, we went with Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn. So, I like that (quarterback) room right now, and all those guys need reps. So, I think we'll probably see how these guys do before we think about bringing in a veteran.”