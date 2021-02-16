Packers among teams interested in ex-Badgers star J.J. Watt, but does he seek a homecoming?

So if Watt’s goal is to play for a championship contender, he could do worse than returning to his home state and chasing that elusive Super Bowl berth with a team that has the NFL’s reigning MVP at quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) and has reached back-to-back NFC title games.

One NFL scout said Monday afternoon that putting Watt inside as a pass rusher alongside defensive tackle Kenny Clark in sub packages with Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary as the edge rushers could give opposing offenses fits, though it’s not clear what system new defensive coordinator Joe Barry intends to run and how Watt would be deployed in that system.

It’s also reasonable to wonder where Watt’s game stands. He had four straight double-digit sack seasons from 2012 through 2015, when he was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in ‘12, ‘14 and ‘15, but he played in just eight total games in 2016 and ‘17 combined because of injuries. He rebounded in 2018 to post 16 sacks en route to his fifth first-team All-Pro selection, but he’s had a combined nine sacks over the past two years — including just four in 2020.

That said, according to ESPN Stats & Information, no edge rusher in the NFL was double-teamed more than Watt last season (30.1%) and he was able to play in all 16 games and 1,013 snaps (91.43%).