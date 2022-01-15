Packers' Allen Lazard’s late-season emergence traces back to harsh mid-year receivers meeting

“We have high expectations for him, and he has high expectations for himself,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that’s proven time and time again that he can be trusted and it’s just about getting opportunity. When your number gets called, do you make the plays? And he has proven the majority of the time to come through for us.”

Clear-cut No. 2

No matter what happens in the playoffs, the Packers have lots to figure out this offseason. Has Rodgers seen enough change and experienced enough success to want to stick around and not force a trade? Can the team and Adams agree on what being the highest-paid receiver means and strike a long-term deal? How do general manager Brian Gutekunst and cap expert Russ Ball sort out their challenging salary-cap situation overall?

But one thing has become obvious over the second half of the season: The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Lazard is their clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver, and keeping him should be on the offseason priority list as well.