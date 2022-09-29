Packers’ aim with David Bakhtiari? ‘Put David out there as much as possible’ against Patriots

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur is keeping five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s practice schedule “fluid,” to use the Green Bay Packers coach’s new favorite word.

So, too, are the Packers keeping their plans for Bakhtiari in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots “fluid,” though the hope is he’ll be able to play more than he did last Sunday at Tampa Bay.

“We’re going to basically go out there and find the best plan to put David out there as much as possible,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Thursday afternoon. “The (athletic) trainers are involved in that decision and obviously David is, so we’re just going to play it by ear and get him out there.”

In last Sunday’s win at Tampa Bay, Bakhtiari and backup Yosh Nijman rotated on a series-by-series basis throughout the game. Of the Packers’ 62 offensive snaps, Bakhtiari ended up playing 35 and Nijman played 28.

Afterward, Bakhtiari, whose only in-game action between his Dec. 31, 2020, ACL tear and the Tampa Bay game had been a 27-play stint in last year’s regular-season finale at Detroit, admitted that he wasn’t a fan of the set-up. But he also understood why his coach went the direction he did.

“The win was to get me out there and get me through (the game),” Bakhtiari said in the Raymond James Stadium visitors’ locker room after the game. “Three surgeries, a lot of questions (about the knee), and the ability to answer those questions for myself, that’s the most important thing.

“I’ve always enjoyed at the left tackle position, the less conversation we have around me usually means you’ve done a good job.”

Bakhtiari did not take part in Thursday’s practice and, afterward, he once again escaped the open-to-the-media window in the locker room by heading to the training room, not breaking stride as a small gaggle of reporters trailed behind him.

But his DNP status Thursday was part of the medical and coaching staffs’ plan to have him ready for game days, and he presumably will practice at least on a limited basis on Friday.

Against the Patriots, the Packers could, say, play Bakhtiari for two consecutive series, then bring Nijman off the bench for a series, then play Bakhtiari again.

LaFleur said earlier in the week his ideas for last week’s game had been to either play Bakhtiari a set number of snaps and then pull him from the game or rotate him with Nijman; he chose the latter. According to Stenavich, that approach allowed Bakhtiari to play well despite some rust.

“(He) was great. I thought he did a really good job,” Stenavich said. “He hadn’t really been able to consistently go out there and practice and stuff, so it was great to get him out there. I thought he did a really good job just going out there and playing hard and putting good stuff on film.”

Health watch

Speaking of fluid practice schedules, the Packers held cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) out of Thursday’s shoulder pads-and-shorts practice but had right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) participate on a limited basis.

Alexander, who left last Sunday’s game in the first quarter, seems to have escaped serious injury but his status for the Patriots is unclear. He was able to take part in Wednesday’s light, jog-through practice, and what he does during Friday’s practice figures to be a factor in whether he gets the green light to play Sunday.

“He looked fine for what we asked him to do (on Wednesday),” LaFleur said.

Jenkins, meanwhile, took Wednesday off but was back at it on Thursday. Since returning from his own ACL tear suffered last November, Jenkins has played all 130 snaps over the past two games, against Chicago and Tampa Bay. He has admitted to feeling rusty himself but seems to be getting his legs underneath him.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) was a full participant in practice after missing the Tampa Bay game. Running back AJ Dillon (knee) and backup outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip) also practiced in full.

Like Jenkins, wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited, while veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and rookie tackle Caleb Jones (illness) did not practice.

Extra points

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said punt returner Amari Rodgers’ decision to fair catch a ball late in the game against the Buccaneers — despite not having a defender anywhere near him — actually wasn’t a decision at all. It was predetermined for him to fair catch the ball no matter what. “Look where we were in the game. We had the lead and I think he was backed up a little bit,” Bisaccia said. … Stenavich challenged starting right guard Royce Newman, who started the opener at right tackle with Jenkins still out, to get more physical. “He had to focus a lot on tackle in camp with our situation. Now he’s back inside at guard, where I think he feels more comfortable,” Stenavich said. “I would still like him to be more consistent and more physical. I’m really hoping in the next few weeks we see that out of him because he has great ability. But we just need to see him take that next step and really get after some people.”