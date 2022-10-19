Packers aim to fix problems while remembering why they play the game

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur certainly wasn’t bragging about the brilliance of his pep talk.

With a 3-3 team that has lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time in his tenure, is out of sorts offensively, has a beyond-leaky offensive line and a not-nearly-as-good-as-advertised defense, saw the seemingly fixed special teams implode last week and has a quarterback who wants to see things simplified but can't quite define what that is, the Green Bay Packers coach was in no way taking a victory lap over the brilliance of his oratory to his team earlier in the day Wednesday.

Nevertheless, amid all the corrections and adjustments and — perhaps — lineup changes the Packers were working on as they prepared for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, LaFleur also did something smart by reminding his guys of something simple:

The game’s supposed to still be fun, too.

“Certainly, the last two weeks have been disappointing — no doubt about it. But that has no bearing on the future,” LaFleur relayed to reporters before practice. “Nothing is ever given to you in this league. You have to earn everything you get, and each week has its own set of challenges.

“I thought the mood, the vibe around the team is as good as it can be. (We want to) challenge them to go out and compete at the best of their ability, put in the work throughout the course of the week and go out and enjoy this.

“We’ve got to have fun playing ball. This is such a great opportunity for everybody. Every time you step out on that field, you’ve got to enjoy it.”

Joy has been in short supply following losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets last Sunday at Lambeau Field. While LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be working through what adjustments need to be made to the offensive approach this week, the four-time NFL MVP understood just what LaFleur was getting at with his message about working hard to get back on track while also having fun at work.

“Winning is fun. So whenever you're winning, you're always going to have more fun,” Rodgers said after sitting out Wednesday’s practice to rest his injured right (throwing) thumb.

“I think a lot of times that's an important message, (because) you're having fun when you're loose. When you're loose, that means you're prepared. When you're prepared, that means you put in the time. So, it starts with putting in the time.

“There's an expectation that everybody's going to be ready to play Sunday, and that confidence will come from the preparation this week.”

Asked if, with his 39th birthday less than six weeks away, if he’s still having fun himself despite the team’s inconsistency, Rodgers replied, “Oh, yeah. I mean, I love this. This is a lot of fun for me. I missed being out there at practice today. I love practicing. I live for this.

“I wake up in the morning thinking about this. I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to (tick) Matt off. This has been my love since I was 5 years old. And I still love waking up every day knowing I'm coming into 1265 (Lombardi Avenue).”

Having fun, of course, is only part of the equation. Given the offense’s issues last week — headlined by an offensive line that might be in for a shakeup after its abysmal performance against the Jets and compounded by Rodgers’ hard-to-follow explanation about the offense needing to “simplify” — finding the right fixes is atop the list.

The Packers were tight-lipped about any line changes that are in the offing. For instance, backup left tackle Yosh Nijman, who could move into the starting lineup at right tackle if LaFleur and the offensive staff shift former Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins inside, used LaFleur’s favorite non-answer — “We’ll see on Sunday” — when asked if he’s on the move.

Meanwhile, Rodgers acknowledged there have been serious conversations about the offense’s ineptitude. While he has vowed not to panic, there is an urgency to finding the way out of the unit’s doldrums.

“We just talk openly about the issues. We try and hold guys accountable, hold ourselves accountable,” Rodgers said. “Self-criticism is very important in this business. We’ve got to look long and hard at how we’re playing and what we’ve got to do to get better.

“A lot of plays, it’s 10 guys knowing the right thing and one guy missing the assignment and we have issues. So if we can just clean up that one guy — and it's not one particular guy, it's different guys on every play, including myself — we'll be fine.”

Although he didn’t take part in practice, Rodgers said he thought there was “good energy” from players throughout the day. Whether that translates to improved performance, he said, is up to them.

“We just want to get back out there,” Rodgers said. “That's the beauty of this league, is you get another chance. The tough part is, we’ve got to deal with all the feelings for a week after a bad performance.”