Packers agree to deals with cornerback Rasul Douglas, tight end Robert Tonyan

GREEN BAY — Under different circumstances, cornerback Rasul Douglas, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling would almost certainly be playing for someone other than the Green Bay Packers next season.

Instead, Douglas and Tonyan are back in the fold, and Valdes-Scantling might not be far behind.

Douglas and Tonyan agreed to new deals with the Packers on Saturday, with Douglas coming to terms on a three-year deal reportedly worth $21 million, and Tonyan coming back on a one-year deal as he works his way back from a season-ending knee injury.

The Packers and Valdes-Scantling, meanwhile, have re-engaged in negotiations after it initially appeared that the speedy downfield threat would price himself out of Green Bay.

In Tonyan’s case, the Packers likely would have had to pay big bucks to get him back if not for the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during an Oct. 28 win at Arizona. After a breakout season in which he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns (tied for the most in the NFL among tight ends and the most by a tight end in a single season in Packers history) in 2020, Tonyan caught just 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns before his knee buckled at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals.

He likely would have been a hot commodity on the free agent market if not for the knee injury. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report Tonyan’s return.

Douglas, meanwhile, was one of the best feel-good stories of last season — not just for the Packers, but in the entire NFL — as he intercepted a team-high five passes after joining the Packers in early October after Green Bay lost All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to a serious shoulder injury that nearly ended Alexander’s season.

Douglas got a three-year, $21 million deal from the Packers on Saturday, as first reported by ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN reported that Douglas will make $7 million in 2022, a significant payday for a player whom the Packers plucked from the Cardinals’ practice squad — making the Packers Douglas’ sixth team in a two-year span.

Douglas had said following the season that he wanted to return to the Packers and didn’t need to break the bank to do so, but he was prepared to move on when the Packers didn’t have enough projected salary-cap space to keep him — until the team traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said following the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22. “I’ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle. Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

The Packers wanted to bring Douglas back, too, but until the Adams trade shaved more than $20 million off their salary cap, their fiscal hands were tied. Shortly after the trade went through, though, talks were back on and Douglas was on his way back.

With Alexander returning to full health, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes coming off an impressive rookie season and now Douglas returning, the Packers have the makings of one of the NFL’s top cornerback corps.

Douglas was a constant playmaker in the secondary, starting with his victory-clinching interception in the end zone at the end of the Packers’ victory over the Cardinals. After that, he had a late third-quarter 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Packers’ Nov. 28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams; a 55-yard interception return for a TD in a 45-30 victory over the Bears on Dec. 12 — to become the first Packers defender to have pick-6 touchdowns in back-to-back games since Pro Football Hall of Famer Herb Adderley in 1965; and two interceptions in Christmas night win over the Cleveland Browns, a victory Douglas clinched with his second INT, which came with 43 seconds to play and the Browns driving for a potential go-ahead score.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in the National Football League, where somebody that comes in midseason has had such a tremendous impact on your football team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said late in the season. “I love what he’s all about. I love how he competes. I love his approach on a daily basis. There might not be anybody on our team that watches more tape than him. He’s just constantly grinding, working at it, and I think it’s paying off for him.

“I think it’s a great lesson for every player in this league. If you put the time in, it’s going to pay big dividends. And it has for him and it has for us. We are very fortunate to have ‘Sul, and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Adams’ departure also re-opened the door to Valdes-Scantling coming back. Although Valdes-Scantling was reportedly garnering interest while Adams was counting against the Packers’ cap and could still go to another team, a league source said the Packers have been actively trying to bring him back with a thin wide receiver depth chart and more cap space to spend.

The 27-year-old Valdes-Scantling, who led the NFL in yards-per-catch in 2020 with a 20.9-yard average, is coming off a down season in which he missed six games and finished the season with 26 receptions on 55 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

“This is the first time in my career dating back to high school that I’ve missed football games so obviously it’s been tough,” said Valdes-Scantling, who missed five games with a hamstring injury and one with COVID-19. “But, it’s football. Injuries are going to happen. I’ve feel blessed enough to make it this long without any injuries and hopefully I keep that train going.”