Packers add Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach as Mike Smith departs

GREEN BAY — In the aftermath of his team’s season-ending playoff loss, Rashan Gary got emotional.

Not just about the Green Bay Packers’ season being over — the result of a frustrating 13-10 defeat at home at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round — but about his position coach, Mike Smith.

If Gary, the first of the Packers’ two first-round draft picks in 2019 who grew into an edge-rushing force at outside linebacker under Smith’s tutelage, knew he’d played his last down for Smith at the time, he didn’t let on.

But after news that Smith was stepping away to pursue other opportunities Friday — and that the Packers had hired Jason Rebrovich to take his place — Gary’s words in the wake of that loss to the 49ers rang differently.

“Me and Coach Smith, we have a close relationship,” Gary said at the time. “We’ve been riding (together) three years long. Just having a coach that wants you to do good, he wants to see you be successful, it only makes you want to push even harder to be successful — having a coach like that that cares for you and keeps pushing for you, up and down.

“(It) don’t matter what time of the night. It could be 12 at night and I’ll ask him for plays. ‘This is what I’m seeing on this,’ and he’s up and he’s giving (his thoughts) to me. I’m hungry for information, and he’s a coach that’s able to give it to me. Just having a coach like that that makes my job easier, I love it. Me and Coach — sorry to get a little choked up — but me and him have a good relationship.”

Exactly why Smith decided to leave is unclear. ESPN.com first reported his departure Friday morning.

Smith, who spent much of his coaching career with ex-Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, joined Green Bay’s staff in 2019, reuniting with Pettine, who was retained by coach Matt LaFleur after being hired by Mike McCarthy.

In his three years in Green Bay, he not only helped develop Za’Darius Smith from a part-time starter with the Baltimore Ravens into a two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, but he helped Preston Smith deliver banner years in 2019 and 2021.

But his greatest coaching accomplishment was Gary, whom he pushed hard for the Packers to select during the 2019 NFL draft and was a vocal supporter of — even when Gary saw limited playing time as a rookie behind the Smith Bros. on the depth chart.

“You know how much I love Rashan — and I love all my guys — (but) he’s pretty damned good,” Smith said in September, shortly after Za’Darius Smith was placed on injured reserve and before Gary delivered a breakout season, leading the team in sacks (9.5) and quarterback pressures (81 — second most in the NFL among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus).

“I’m not going to lie, I just gave (myself) goosebumps just talking about him. It’s just all coming together. It’s his third year. I’ve got to the point where he knows exactly what I want. He knows his rushing style, who he is, how he’s going to set people up, what his strength is, all that stuff. … It means something to him. Everything. He wants to be the best rusher, he wants to be the best stopping the run and he wants to be the best in the coverage. Ultimately, he wants to be the best 3-4 linebacker in the NFL. And I love that. He’s a damned good player.”

The task of getting Gary to elevate his game even further now falls to Rebrovich, who was out of coaching this past season after serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive line coach in 2019 and 2020. He spent the two years before that as the assistant defensive line coach, but he wasn’t retained by longtime college coach Urban Meyer when Meyer began his short-lived tenure in Jacksonville.

Before joining the Jaguars, Rebrovich spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, first as a defensive quality control coach (2013), then as assistant defensive line coach (2014), outside linebackers coach (2015) and defensive line coach (2016). In his four seasons with Buffalo, the Bills were tied for No. 3 in the NFL over that span with 171 sacks.

Clements’ hiring official

The Packers made official what had been widely reported a day earlier: They had hired Tom Clements as their quarterbacks coach.

Clements replaces Luke Getsy, who departed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator and play-caller.

The 68-year-old Clements, a member of McCarthy’s first coaching staff in Green Bay, served as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006 through 2011, their offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2014 and McCarthy’s associate head coach in 2015 and 2016.

After he and McCarthy parted ways following the 2016 season, Clements spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons out of football before serving as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator in 2019 and 2020. He announced his retirement following the 2020 season.

While Clements’ hiring is seen as a likely enticement for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return for an 18th season with the Packers as he mulls his football future, Clements does have experience with the dynamic he’ll be inheriting if Rodgers does return and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love serves as Rodgers’ apprentice for another season.

In 2006, Clements helped get future Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre back to playing upper-echelon football following a 2005 season in which Favre threw and NFL-worst 29 interceptions. Meanwhile, Clements also was tutoring a young former first-round draft pick in his early developmental stages — Rodgers. Now, Rodgers is the future Hall of Famer and Love is the youngster in development.