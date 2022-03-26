Packers add ex-Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon, Snoop Dogg’s nephew and — they hope — a key special-teams addition

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers' special teams are getting a boost from an experienced cover man — with a famous uncle.
The team announced Saturday it had signed ex-Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon, who played for new special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia over the past three seasons.
Nixon, who entered the league with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2019, has played in 40 career games with two starts, but most of his action has been on special teams, where he recorded 18 tackles for Bisaccia in three seasons. On defense, he started two games and saw most of his action in the slot, where the Packers are looking to replace nickelback Chandon Sullivan, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Nixon joins a defensive backfield with Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes atop the depth chart. With Sullivan’s departure, the only other corner on the roster to have seen action for the Packers is Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round pick last season who played only 37 defensive snaps as a rookie.
Nixon grew up in Compton, California, and is the nephew of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, who also coached his nephew in the youth football league he founded in 2005. After playing at Arizona Western College for two seasons, Nixon spent his final two collegiate seasons at South Carolina, where he had two interceptions as a junior, including one returned for a touchdown.
“The SYFL was all the inner-city kids that were athletes. … No matter their backgrounds. No matter what type of money they come from,” Nixon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2020. “Snoop made sure every kid could play. It was cheap for kids to play, so it was athletes everywhere.
“When I think back on it, the SYFL really bred me to be who I am today. It made you a man. … It taught you how to be tough. Everybody really came from nothing.”
Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he was happy to take input from Bisaccia, who served as the Raiders’ interim head coach last year following Jon Gruden’s resignation, because he wanted Bisaccia to have the type of players he needed to improve the Packers’ league-worst special-teams units.
“Rich will be involved for sure. But (coaches) always have been,” Gutekunst said. “Rich is going to have an impact, no doubt about it. He’s had tons of years of success in this league. As we work through this, (we’ll learn) how he does things and then what he’s looking for is going to impact how we look at some things.”
