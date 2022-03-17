Packers add ex-Bears punter Pat O'Donnell

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are on the free agency scoreboard, having added their first outside free agent: Punter Pat O’Donnell.

While adding the ex-Chicago Bears punter might not be the kind of breaking news transaction that enthralls the fan base or makes for internet clickbait, it’s an intriguing move for a team whose horrendous season-long special teams play came home to roost in its NFC Divisional playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

O’Donnell, 32, replaces Corey Bojorquez, who made a strong impression after coming over in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of training camp but whose booming kicks trailed off as the season wore on and inclement weather conditions became a greater factor. The Packers informed Bojorquez, an unrestricted free agent, that they were parting ways with him on Wednesday, and news of the deal with O’Donnell broke Thursday morning.

The Packers didn’t officially announce O’Donnell’s deal, which was initially reported by NFL Network. ESPN reported the deal to be two years and worth a total of $4 million, including a $950,000 signing bonus.

For the 2021 season, Bojorquez actually had better numbers than O’Donnell. Bojorquez set a Packers single-season record for gross punting average (46.5 yards per punt) and finished 17th in the NFL in net punting average (40.0 yards per punt). O’Donnell, meanwhile, averaged 46.2 gross yards and was 24th in net average (38.5 yards per punt).

According to Pro Football Focus, Bojorquez ranked sixth among qualifying punters in average hangtime (4.29 seconds) and 14th in percentage of punts returned (39.6), while O’Donnell was 28th in hangtime (4.09) and 27th in return percentage (54.8).

In eight seasons, O’Donnell saw action in 128 games under three head coaches, but with a regime change in Chicago with new head coach Matt Eberflus and new general manager Ryan Poles, the team let O’Donnell walk.

The change is part of a larger special teams reboot, as the Packers hired ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to serve as special teams coordinator and are looking to improve in all areas of the operation.

Bojorquez was a cog in the Packers’ troublesome place-kicking game, serving as the holder through two long-snappers (Hunter Bradley, Steven Wirtel) as veteran kicker Mason Crosby missed a career-high nine field-goal attempts during the regular season and then had a kick blocked in the loss to the 49ers. Bojorquez later had a punt blocked for a touchdown in what wound up being a 13-10 loss.

“We can do a much better job — starting with myself emphasizing the special teams,” head coach Matt LaFleur confessed after the season. “I think where I can be a lot better is just making sure that throughout the course of the offseason that we’re all on the same page, that we’re speaking the same language. Especially as the leader, you’ve got to stress how important (special) teams are to the whole football team. And you’ve got to make it a culture where people want to be a part of it. Because it obviously affects our ability to win games.”

Campbell’s deal official

The Packers announced the signing of first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal earlier in the week. Needing to get under the $208.2 million salary cap by Wednesday’s deadline, the Packers had apparently held off on submitting Campbell’s deal until after the close of business to give themselves an extra day to create the needed cap space to finalize Campbell’s deal.

They did that by restructuring the contract of veteran safety Adrian Amos, whose contract was reworked to clear about $4.7 million in cap room.

Campbell joined the team in June, long after the first waves of free agency had come and gone. His one-year, $2 million signing was a godsend for the Packers defense, as he registered a team-high 145 tackles (101 solo) with six tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass break-ups.

“In just one season, De’Vondre made an incredible impact on this team with his on-field performance and leadership,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “We are excited that he is returning to the Packers to build upon last year and help lead our defense in the years to come.”

St. Brown to Bears

The Bears are expected to sign former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, according to multiple reports.

St. Brown has spent his entire four-year career with Green Bay, making 37 receptions for 543 yards with one touchdown. Last season, he caught nine passes for 98 yards in 13 games.

Coaching staff finalized

LaFleur finalized his coaching staff Thursday, announcing two promotions and three new hires.

LaFleur promoted defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coordinator, and Ryan Downard to safeties coach. Montgomery’s run-game coordinator role pairs him with defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who was already serving as passing-game coordinator under defensive coordinator Joe Barry last season.

Downard goes from assistant defensive backs coach to having his own position group within the defensive backfield. He initially joined the staff under previous head coach Mike McCarthy as a quality control coach in 2018.

The Packers also hired Ramsen Golpashin as an offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom as a coaching assistant (minority fellowship) and Micheal Spurlock as a special-teams quality control coach.