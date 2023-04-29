GREEN BAY — Karl Brooks spent his college career coming off the edge, but with the Green Bay Packers, he’ll be moving inside.

At least, most of the time.

The Packers took the Bowling Green State edge rusher-turned-defensive tackle with the first of their two sixth-round picks in the NFL Draft on Saturday, adding him with the 179th overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound Brooks led Bowling Green State — the only FBS school to make him a scholarship offer in 2018, late in the recruiting process — during all five seasons with the Falcons, finishing with 27.5 career sacks and 46 career tackles for loss.

“There were times when he was a man among boys,” Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said.

Brooks returned for a fifth season in 2022 and earned his way into the NFL with 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 50 overall tackles. He also forced two fumbles, batted down four passes and was a first-team all-MAC selection.

“When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said.

In the NFL, Brooks will shift from outside to defensive tackle.

“That’s not to say that (defensive coordinator) Joe (Barry) and his crew won’t do some different packages with him,” Hendrickson said. “But what he’s able to do, it’s kind of like our offensive line, guys who are versatile end up having more value to us.”

Brooks also made that transition at the Senior Bowl in January — an experience he credited for getting him drafted on Saturday.

“I feel like going to the Senior Bowl and showing teams I can play inside was good for me,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after the pick. “(It) was for me to improve on my game and show teams I can play inside. I feel like the Senior Bowl really helped me.”

