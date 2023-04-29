GREEN BAY — Sean Clifford spent six years at Penn State, started 46 games over the past four seasons for the Nittany Lions and held off one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this draft — Penn State-turned-Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who went to the Tennessee Titans in the second round — to keep the starting job.
Now, he’ll compete to be the Green Bay Packers’ primary backup quarterback behind new starter Jordan Love, who is entering his fourth NFL season and is still three months younger the guy who’ll be behind him on the depth chart.
The Packers picked Clifford with the first of their two fifth-round picks (No. 149 overall) during Saturday’s final day of the NFL Draft.
Clifford, a four-time captain and three-time all-Big Ten selection, became the 11th quarterback drafted in the first five rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, and his pick wasn’t exactly a surprise — although he went higher than some prognosticators anticipated — after he came to Green Bay as one of the Packers’ 30 allotted pre-draft visitors.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Clifford was not invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February but ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his pro day on campus.
“I was definitely a little bummed about the combine,” Clifford admitted. “It just added a little fuel to the fire, making sure I was ready for the moment when it comes.”
He finished his Penn State career having completed 61.4% of his passes for 10,661 yards with 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. NFL scouts loved his toughness and football IQ as a college quarterback. In the Nittany Lions’ run/pass option-based passing game, he wasn’t asked to make the same level of decisions that he’ll have to make in the NFL, but he said Saturday that it was the area where he improved the most throughout his career.
“I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit.
"I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
