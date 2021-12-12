 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers activate De'Vondre Campbell, place Randall Cobb on injured reserve
0 Comments
topical alert

Packers activate De'Vondre Campbell, place Randall Cobb on injured reserve

  • 0
Packers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. 

 Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker De'Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and placed wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

Activating Campbell makes him available to play Sunday night when the Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8). The injured reserve designation means Cobb must sit out at least three games.

Get to know all nine players taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell had practiced on Friday after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week while the Packers were off. He was listed as questionable on the injury report the Packers released Friday.

Cobb got injured during the Packers' last game, a 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28. The injury prevented him from playing in the second half of that game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said Thursday that Cobb's injury was significant and would keep him out "for a while."

Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener
Pro football

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

  • 0

Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener

  • 0

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…

Photos: Green Bay Packers stun San Francisco 49ers as Mason Crosby drills last-second field goal
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers stun San Francisco 49ers as Mason Crosby drills last-second field goal

  • 0

Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…

Photos: Green Bay Packers defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Week 4
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Week 4

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Photos: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shakes off rough day to nail game-winner over Bengals
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shakes off rough day to nail game-winner over Bengals

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …

Photos: Packers keep winning streak going with victory over Bears in Chicago
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers keep winning streak going with victory over Bears in Chicago

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 on the season after rolling past the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers defense comes up with big stops to take down Washington Football Team
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers defense comes up with big stops to take down Washington Football Team

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers shored up their red-zone defense Sunday en route to their sixth consecutive victory of the season, defeating the Washing…

Photos: Packers survive late push from Cardinals to extend winning streak to 7 games
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers survive late push from Cardinals to extend winning streak to 7 games

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (7-1) won their seventh straight game when they took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Thursday night…

Photos: Green Bay Packers see winning streak end as Kansas City Chiefs hold on at home
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers see winning streak end as Kansas City Chiefs hold on at home

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) wasted a strong defensive effort as their seven-game winning streak came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-…

Photos: Green Bay Packers come up short against Minnesota Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers come up short against Minnesota Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 on the season while the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-5 with a 34-31 victory in an NFC North showdown Sund…

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (8-2) got back on track with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers withstood a late push by the Los Angeles Rams en route to a 36-28 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up Saturday's Badgers overtime loss to Penn State

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics