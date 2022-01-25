Packers' Aaron says decision timeline will be influenced by what happens with Davante Adams

A week earlier, Adams acknowledged that Rodgers’ decision would factor into decisions he’d make about his own.

“(Rodgers’ future) won’t be the end-all, be-all, but it’ll definitely be something that I’m monitoring and paying attention to see where his head is at after all of this,” Adams said at the time. “We’ve talked about it a lot this year — just making the main thing the main thing and just really enjoying the time that we do have with our teammates.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into whether or not I’m back here, whether or not he’s back here. If it was just as simple as, ‘Do you like being here? Do you want to be back? We’ll pay you how you should be paid,’ then it would be easy. Everybody would be exactly where they want to be and having the time of their life.”

With one year remaining on his contract at an untenable $46.8 million salary-cap number, Rodgers acknowledged he won’t have the chance to be a free agent. He also said he wouldn’t retire and spend a year away from the game only to come back in 2023. If Rodgers did retire, the Packers would keep his NFL rights simply by placing him on the reserve/retired list.