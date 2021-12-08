Packers' Aaron Rodgers won’t back down from taunt of Bears fans: ‘I don’t regret saying it at all’

“In order to trash talk, you have to have a lot of confidence in what you accomplished and what you’re going to accomplish in the future. At some point, what I said will be used against me — that’s just part of it. But I have no regrets for saying what I said and obviously I think the record kind of speaks for itself. But I get it, at some point that will be used against me. It is what it is. I don’t regret saying it at all.”

Down in Chicago, Bears coach Matt Nagy was downplaying the significance of Rodgers’ boast — “I mean, we’re aware of it,” was all Nagy would say — but you can bet his team understands the level to which Rodgers has dominated the rivalry.

“The bottom line is that recently, in these four years since I've been here, we haven't beat them enough,” Nagy said. “We've got to win these games — and we haven't.