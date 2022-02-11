Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins his fourth — and second straight — MVP award

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has his fourth NFL MVP award.

What the Green Bay Packers quarterback does not have is a decision on his future. But he vowed Thursday night after accepting the award that he’ll make up his mind soon.

Speaking with reporters during an 11-minute Zoom call after accepting the award from the only man to win it more times than him — Peyton Manning, who has an NFL-best five MVPs — Rodgers reasserted that he’ll solidify his plans for the 2022 season soon, whether that means returning to the Packers for an 18th season (and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback), requesting a trade to another team, or retiring.

“I have not made any decision yet,” Rodgers said from the annual NFL Honors event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. “To be honest, I've just been easing into the offseason and excited about being here tonight. It feels like a dream — surreal, for sure. Obviously, (losing in the NFC divisional round was) not how we wanted to finish the season, but to be sitting here as a four-time MVP, it's crazy. I'm so thankful.

“I'll make a decision in due time — and not in a ton of time. I'll give the team plenty of time to do what they’ve got to do. And I think that time is coming. Shoot, what day is today again? It's like the 10th or something? Yeah, there's going to be a decision in the near future, and I'm not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

Asked what he still must weigh in order to move forward with his plans for next season, Rodgers said he had “great conversations” with general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball before leaving town following the team’s 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

Rodgers also pointed out that three coaches he was close to on offense — offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and tight ends coach Justin Outten — have departed since season’s end: Hackett to become the Denver Broncos head coach, Getsy to become the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, and Outten to become Hackett’s offensive coordinator in Denver.

“It just comes down to kind of weighing where I'm at mentally and understanding what the commitment is, and kind of making a commitment and everybody moving forward,” Rodgers said.

Asked if the way the season ended factors into his decision or gives him the feeling that he has unfinished business with the Packers, Rodgers admitted that it was “definitely disappointing walking off the field like that at home in the divisional round after losing, being the (No.) 1 seed,” but quickly added that he has to take some of the emotion out of that moment” as he considers his options.

“And then (you have to) lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place, the best decision for me moving forward — not really place, more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do,” Rodgers said.

“I talked at length at various times about being comfortable walking away and just not playing, and I don’t want to create more questions than I probably already have, but I don’t fear retirement, I don’t fear moving on. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like.

“(I’m) also still highly competitive and still (have) that bitter taste from the divisional game. So definitely a lot to weigh. But (I’m) thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went.”

Rodgers received 39 votes from the Associated Press’ 50-person national media panel, while recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got 10 votes. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was named the offensive player of the year earlier in the night, received the remaining MVP vote.

The MVP marks Rodgers’ fourth, and his second in a row. With four, Rodgers became only the second player in NFL history to win more than three MVPs, with only Manning ahead of him. Rodgers’ predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, won three MVP awards (1995, 1996, 1997), as did Brady, running back Jim Brown and quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Rodgers also became just the fifth player to win back-to-back MVPS, joining Brown (1957, 1958), 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (1989, 1990), Favre (1995, 1996, 1997) and Manning (2003, 2004; 2008, 2009).

Rodgers finished regular-season play having completed 366 of 531 passes (68.9%) for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and 30 sacks for an NFL-best 111.9 passer rating in 16 games, having missed a Nov. 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Although those numbers were down from Rodgers’ MVP-winning stats in 2020 — when he was 372 of 526 (a career-best 70.7% completion percentage) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and 20 sacks for a passer rating of 121.5 — Rodgers said late in the regular season that winning this MVP, to go with the awards he won in 2011, 2014 and 2020, would mean more to him than the previous three.

“They’ve all be unique in their own ways,” Rodgers said Thursday night. “I think the latest one always feels the sweetest and so many great memories from the season and incredible guys I’ve gotten to play with. Every team is different and that’s the sadness in the last time we’re together. You know that group of men will never be together again. But for that time we were together, I’m very thankful. I’m thankful for the deep and meaningful friendships that I’ve formed with so many guys on the team.

“That’s a special, special group of men that made this season what it was. And it was tumultuous at times, for sure. But there was so much love and connection in that locker room, and that’s what I have so much gratitude for.”

Rodgers also expressed gratitude to Gutekunst, who he said took the concerns he expressed during the offseason to heart and did his best to be more inclusive of Rodgers in the various processes at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

“I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “We had a ton of conversations, and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m thankful for the relationships — with Brian as much as anybody. Because there were obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response. There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important — to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. And I’ve got to say that Russ and Brian especially had a big hand in that. And it didn’t go unnoticed.”

Rodgers, who said after the loss to the 49ers that he didn’t want “to be part of a rebuild,” will almost certainly have to rework or extend his contract in order to return. With the Packers roughly $45 million over next season’s expected salary cap of $208.2 million, and with Rodgers carrying a $46.8 million cap number himself, the Packers would be hamstrung by cap issues if they brought Rodgers back for 2022 under the terms of his current deal.

In a red-carpet interview before the NFL Honors show began, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told NFL Network that he had “no updates” on where things stood between the organization and the quarterback.

“Absolutely, we’re in communication,” LaFleur said. “We had a good few days after the season to sit down and really try to digest the season.

“(We’re) just going to let him go through is process. But certainly, we’re hopeful to have him back in Green Bay. Shoot, the guy’s done so much for so many — everybody in that organization, everybody in that city — and certainly would love to see him retire as a Packer.”

Whether that happens or not — and if so, when — remains unclear. And Rodgers’ post-MVP remarks were just vague enough to make it hard to predict what’ll happen next.

“I still feel like there’s more I can get out of this body, if that’s the way that I end up going,” Rodgers said. “Greatness is the expectation. It’s not a destination. I’m thankful for the 17 years I’ve gotten to play in Green Bay. I’m thankful for the squad that Brian and Russ and Matt put together the last few years. I think there’s a lot to build on there, whether I’m there or not. I think they’ve got a really good nucleus in place.

“Should I come back, there’s some things that need to get done, probably, to get the team where it needs to go. Should I feel like it’s my time to move on and do something else, I’ll be extremely eternally grateful for the Green Bay Packers organization, the fan base and all the incredible 17 years’ worth of memories and friendships and special, special moments that I’ve gotten to share with members of the organization, my teammates, people that work there and the fans, as well. I’m just super thankful for every single moment in the journey.”