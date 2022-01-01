Packers' Aaron Rodgers wants his fourth NFL MVP — and could get it during ‘one of my favorite years of football’

That adversity has included an offseason of discontent during which he contemplated life with another team or life without football altogether; a stinker of a season opener, a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville; a bout with COVID-19 after Rodgers misled and obfuscated about his vaccination status during training camp; a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot that he injured while working out during his quarantine, an injury that has significantly curtailed his practice time ever since; and public backlash and ridicule — much of it self-inflicted — after he complained about a “woke mob” and “cancel-culture” coming after him during a rambling, often inaccurate soliloquy about COVID-19 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the show where he and the host later predicted he would not win the 2021 MVP because many of the 50 voters would not put him on their ballot because of his views on the pandemic and vaccination.