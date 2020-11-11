Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy’ than Nathaniel Hackett

“He does so much for us and frees me up in so many different ways. He’s our ‘glue guy.’ He puts it all together, man,” LaFleur said. “And he does such a fantastic job. He’s one of the most organized people I’ve ever been around. He can do the job of about four people. He is a machine that can just knock out work. He’s so intelligent, he’s got a great grasp of overall football knowledge.

“I know this: We wouldn’t be where we are today without him.”

Rodgers didn’t know Hackett, either, before LaFleur hired him, but they had a common friend — ex-Packers quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, one of Rodgers’ closest coaching friends — and Van Pelt assured Rodgers he would like his new coordinator.

He was right.

“Alex is such a great dude, and him and I had such a great friendship. I just knew ‘Hack’ and I were going to bond,” Rodgers said. “He’s become such a close confidante and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways.”