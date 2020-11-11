Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy’ than Nathaniel Hackett

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers delivered the line, then paused — for effect. Then, the Green Bay Packers quarterback finished his thought and grinned.
Rodgers was wrapping up a lengthy soliloquy Wednesday on Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, emphasizing what a vital role Hackett plays despite coach Matt LaFleur serving as the play-caller and running his version of a scheme that has proliferated throughout the NFL in the past few years.
To emphasize his point, Rodgers concluded his remarks thusly: “I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere.”
Then, the pause.
“Unless I do.”
Rodgers’ not-so-subtle zinger about how his endgame in Green Bay has changed because of the drafting of Jordan Love notwithstanding, the quarterback's point was clear: Even though LaFleur is viewed as one of the league’s most innovative young offensive minds, and even though Rodgers is flirting with a third MVP season (with 24 touchdown passes, two interceptions and a league-leading 117.5 passer rating), don’t underestimate the value Hackett has at 1265 Lombardi Ave.
“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said, adding, “‘Hack’ has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense.”
Entering Sunday’s game between the Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field, there is an astonishing amount of crossover between two teams that only play each other every four years — so much so, in fact, that it was suggested Wednesday to LaFleur and Rodgers that they owe a debt of gratitude to the Jaguars.
After all, three vital contributors to the Packers’ offense — veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, versatile running back/receiver Tyler Ervin and No. 2 wideout Allen Lazard, who is expected to return from injured reserve on Sunday — are all on the roster because the Jaguars didn’t want them anymore.
“I think it might be good for our fans to maybe send some thank-you cards there,” Rodgers said.
But the Packers might be most appreciative for Hackett, who was fired as the Jaguars offensive coordinator two years ago and has become integral to a Packers offense that entered the week ranked third in the NFL in scoring (31.6 points per game) and seventh in total offense (395.9 yards per game).
While he and LaFleur had never worked together — and LaFleur pursued a host of other candidates for the offensive coordinator job, including his brother, Mike — it certainly seems as though Hackett has proven to be a perfect fit given his background in other offensive schemes and his happy-go-lucky, extroverted personality.
“He does so much for us and frees me up in so many different ways. He’s our ‘glue guy.’ He puts it all together, man,” LaFleur said. “And he does such a fantastic job. He’s one of the most organized people I’ve ever been around. He can do the job of about four people. He is a machine that can just knock out work. He’s so intelligent, he’s got a great grasp of overall football knowledge.
“I know this: We wouldn’t be where we are today without him.”
Rodgers didn’t know Hackett, either, before LaFleur hired him, but they had a common friend — ex-Packers quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, one of Rodgers’ closest coaching friends — and Van Pelt assured Rodgers he would like his new coordinator.
He was right.
“Alex is such a great dude, and him and I had such a great friendship. I just knew ‘Hack’ and I were going to bond,” Rodgers said. “He’s become such a close confidante and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways.”
Added wide receiver Davante Adams: “Obviously the play-calling’s up to Matt, but the way we scheme up some of these plays and the concepts … I’d say a lot of that has to do with him. Obviously, we know his background, know who his dad is, just the long line of coaching greatness that he comes from. You can definitely see it and feel it as a player on the team — just being coached up by him, day to day, the details, just the way his mind works. And also, just his personality — almost more than anything — is something that we love and we feed off of. He keeps it interesting around here. He’s definitely a valuable guy around this building.”
Hackett, who did call plays for the Jaguars, is the son of legendary coach Paul Hackett, one of the coaches credited with developing the West Coast offense. Rodgers said he and Hackett’s dad have an ongoing “dialogue” about West Coast concepts that can be incorporated into the offense.
But for as much as the Packers swear by Hackett, his demise in Jacksonville was ignominious. Hired as the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2015 by then-head coach Gus Bradley, Hackett was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016. With two games left in the season, the Jaguars fired Bradley and promoted Doug Marrone to head coach.
The following season, the Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game (which they lost to the New England Patriots) and the offense was humming with Hackett calling plays and coordinating a unit that finished the season ranked sixth in yards per game (365.9) and fifth in points per game (26.1).
But their numbers tanked in 2018, and Marrone fired Hackett in late November, as Jacksonville finished that year ranked 27th in total offense (302.0 yards per game) and 31st in the 32-team league in scoring offense (15.3 points per game).
Scapegoating Hackett hasn’t made Jacksonville’s offense much better, though. Last year, the Jaguars finished tied for 19th in yards per game (341.8) and 26th in points per game (18.8). They entered this week ranked 21st in yards per game (350.5) and once again 26th in points per game (22.4).
Asked about Hackett during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters Wednesday, Marrone was economical with his words.
“Nathaniel’s a great coach. He’s always been,” said Marrone, who’d also been Hackett’s boss at Syracuse University and with the Buffalo Bills. “I’ve been with him forever. You can see that he’s part of that offensive staff up there. They’re doing a lot of great things. It doesn’t surprise me.”
Hackett, who’s set to turn 41 next month, is reportedly a candidate the Atlanta Falcons are considering for their head-coaching position, and with the Packers’ 6-2 start and offensive productivity, he could be up for other head-coaching jobs, too — just as LaFleur’s history with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made him an attractive head-coaching candidate after the 2018 season.
For now, though, Hackett’s focus is solely on his current job.
“It’s all about the Green Bay Packers. I mean, 100%,” Hackett said last week. “The only thing I’ve been thinking about is … helping this team move on and continually win and get better. That’s really it. Everything else, it’s such a long season, anything can happen.”
Extra points
The Packers could finally get David Bakhtiari back after a three-game absence, as the left tackle was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He hasn’t played since suffering a chest injury at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18. … Lazard and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) also practiced again on Wednesday and may be set to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday’s game. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander did not practice and remains in the concussion protocol. … Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice but it was not for injury-related reasons, according to the team.
