Packers, Aaron Rodgers squander opportunities in 15-9 loss to Lions

Despite everything that had happened earlier in the game — the uncharacteristic Aaron Rodgers interceptions, the wasted opportunities, the boneheaded mistakes, the untimely penalties, the critical injuries — the Green Bay Packers still had the Detroit Lions right where they wanted them Sunday.

Or, at least, the Packers who used to know how to win did. The 2022 iteration, maybe not.

Either way, after struggling through all the aforementioned issues throughout the afternoon, with 2 minutes left on the Ford Field clock, the Packers had the ball in their four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s hands, with all three of their timeouts still available. Just 57 yards of FieldTurf between them and the game-winning touchdown (and extra point) that would, perhaps, turn their woebegone season around.

Or … not.

Instead, with the game on the line, their future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback couldn’t conjure up his 29th career fourth-quarter comeback. As his fourth straight incompletion fell harmlessly to the end zone ground — with wide receiver Sammy Watkins having run one direction and Rodgers having thrown another — the Packers’ fate was sealed: A 15-9 defeat, marking the team’s fifth consecutive loss, something that hadn’t happened with Rodgers at quarterback since 2008, his first year as the starter.

“Obviously, we had a chance the last four plays,” Rodgers said. “Couldn’t get it done.”

And now, as a result, their season could be more or less done, too.

“Yeah, pretty disappointed,” Rodgers said. “That about sums it up.”

At 3-6 overall and literally walking wounded — running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Romeo Doubs, cornerback Eric Stokes and edge rusher Rashan Gary all left Ford Field wearing orthopedic walking boots or using crutches, or both — the Packers find themselves facing a level of adversity they’ve never experienced under head coach Matt LaFleur, whose first three teams all won 39 regular-season games, lost only 10, and won the NFC North all three years.

“We’ve got to take a good hard look at everything we’re doing, from what we’re asking our guys to do, to the plays that we’re putting in, to who we’re putting in position to try to make those plays,” a dejected LaFleur said, trotting out the same, tired mantra that had followed previous losses. “Everything has got to get evaluated with a fine-tooth comb.”

As it stands, the 2022 outfit would have to run the table — a phrase Rodgers uttered in 2016 but is clearly unwilling to reiterate six years later, knowing there’s no evidence that this team is capable of the kind of run that team went on — just to finish 11-6.

And with challenging home games ahead against the Dallas Cowboys (coached by former Packers coach Mike McCarthy) and the Tennessee Titans (on a short week for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 17), the Packers felt on Sunday like a team searching for reasons for optimism and finding none.

“We’ve got eight games left,” said LaFleur, whose offense through nine games is averaging just 17.1 points per game — not only the fewest of the Rodgers era, but their fewest through nine games since 1992 (13.8), in Brett Favre's first season in Green Bay. “We’ve got to get back to work and try to come up with a better plan to put our guys in a better position and go out and battle in Lambeau.”

The Packers surely had their opportunities Sunday against the Lions (2-6), a team that came into the weekend as the NFL’s worst scoring defense and reeling in a five-game losing skid of their own.

Or, as veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis put it, “We can’t keep continuing to beat ourselves. We had a handful of opportunities to win the game, a handful of plays that we should’ve made — routine plays. All we can do is get back to work and keep a growth mindset about it.

“It’s one thing if you come out and you execute to the best of your ability as a team and you just fall short because the other team made more plays. You can live with that, right? But if you come out and you leave points on the field and the opportunity is squandered, what else can you say about that?

“This league is unforgiving. It will humble you quick, and the margin for error is small. Today, we didn’t make enough plays. And that’s the result.”

The biggest opportunities were the earliest. Each of the Packers’ first two offensive possessions ended inside the Lions’ 5-yard line with interceptions from Rodgers — marking the first time in his career that Rodgers has thrown two red-zone interceptions in the same game.

The first caromed off a Lions defender’s helmet at the line of scrimmage and high into the air to be picked off by Detroit safety Kerby Joseph on first-and-goal from the Detroit 5. It was such easy pickings that Joseph had to wrestle a teammate for the ball.

The second, on a trick play that was designed for Rodgers to throw a 1-yard touchdown to left tackle eligible David Bakhtiari, was such a poor, underthrown ball that Lions defensive end Aiden Hutchinson had no trouble snaring it on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

“I had some (expletive) throws, for sure,” said Rodgers, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for a 53.5 passer rating — while also leading the team in rushing with 40 yards on four scrambles, a bad sign for the running game.

His third INT, also to Joseph, came two plays after cornerback Jaire Alexander’s interception of a Jared Goff pass had seemingly brought the Packers, still scoreless at the time, to life midway through the third quarter.

“You know, (Joseph) made a nice play down the middle (on the third INT), but the other two, I probably should’ve just checked out of that play and handed the ball off,” Rodgers continued. “Or, adjusted the route on the first one. And then, I was just a little off balance and threw a bad one to Dave in the back (on the second one).”

The interceptions were only part of the issue. Incredibly, of their nine possessions in the game, eight of them ended in Detroit territory, with picks (three), scores (two), a punt (one) or fourth-down failures inside the red zone (two).

“Definitely frustrating. We feel like we outplayed them,” said Jones, who ran nine times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards before suffering an ankle injury. “We moved the ball well, but didn’t finish in the red zone when we needed to finish. That’s how you score touchdowns and get some points, in the red zone. We didn’t do that. We have to be better in that area.

“I think it’s just execution, small details. They played bend-but-don’t break defense, and we have to find a way to break that.”

After his team’s Oct. 23 loss at Washington, LaFleur said the Packers would find out what they were made of in the weeks to follow. Two weeks later, they’ve lost two more games and haven’t looked like a team capable of doing much more than playing out the string.

“I would be concerned if saw guys not competing out there. I didn’t see that,” LaFleur said. “I saw us not taking advantage of certain opportunities and making way too many critical mistakes, and when you do that, I don’t care who you’re playing in this league, you’re going to get beat.”

Said Rodgers: “We had a couple of chances, for sure. (We) can’t lose a game like that against that team, though. So that’s going to hurt for a while.”