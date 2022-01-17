Packers, Aaron Rodgers should get chilly conditions they crave on Saturday night

The Packers lost that 2013 NFC wild card game 23-20 to the 49ers when Phil Dawson booted a 33-yard field goal as time expired to snap a 20-20 tie. A year after getting blown out by Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers in San Francisco, Rodgers was 17 of 26 for 177 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and four sacks (97.8 rating) in that loss.

“That was bitter cold, for sure, on that day,” Rodgers said. “For the most part, the colder it is, the slower the rush (is) and the offense can have an advantage, especially on a field that could be slick based on the elements and the homefield advantage that we have with our crowd.

“Being at home and not having to travel is a big deal. It’s all those things. The weather is a part of it. The crowd is obviously a big part of it. The footing is a part of it. If you can handle the elements like we’ve handled it for the most part over the years, I think it gives us an advantage.”