GREEN BAY — Anyone who tuned into what was evidently the season finale of Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” hoping the Green Bay Packers quarterback would shed some light on his football future before embarking on his darkness retreat came away disappointed on Tuesday.

The four-time NFL MVP spent most of his nearly 40-minute appearance with McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk discussing the particulars of his scheduled four-day, four-night sensory deprivation sojourn — including the bathroom accommodations and in-the-dark wiping risks — and clarifying the timeline on his upcoming foray into the darkness.

But, near the end of the conversation, when McAfee half-jokingly rattled off a list of potential NFL destinations for Rodgers and called Green Bay “home sweet home,” Rodgers responded:

"Eighteen years, man. That's always going to be home."

Now, the football world waits to see if it shall continue to be for the 39-year-old Rodgers, who first must decide whether he wants to play a 19th NFL season in 2023, and then. if so, for whom.

Rodgers indicated his retreat will kick off on Friday. He said he will return to his Malibu, California, offseason home after it ends, then take a trip after that. He said that should take him up to March 1 — which, in turn, could be when he reaches the first decision he must make: whether to retire or keep playing.

That would fall in line with the timeline the Packers, led by president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst, are hoping Rodgers follows.

Speaking to ESPN’s Dianna Russini on the red carpet at last week’s NFL Honors event, Murphy said both sides would like to have a decision before the start of free agency. The negotiating window for that opens on March 13, with the new league year kicking off two days later.

“There hasn’t been a deadline,” Murphy said. “We both realize, the sooner the decision is made the better. Brian has been in regular contact with him. I think Aaron has expressed that he doesn’t want to drag it on.”

Most in league circles believe Rodgers will play next season and the question is whether he’ll return to the Packers to chase the organization’s first Super Bowl berth since the 2010 team won Super Bowl XLV in Rodgers’ third year as the starter, or if the team and Rodgers will decide to part ways and he’ll be dealt — to the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans or somewhere else.

Whether Rodgers would embrace or fear leaving the only NFL home he’s known since the Packers took him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft is hard to say. While Rodgers spoke of his two greatest fears — heights and sharks — he didn’t delve into his thought process about going elsewhere.

Rodgers did refute a national report that his darkness retreat was specifically designed for him to contemplate his football future.

Rather, he said, the retreat has been scheduled for “four months” and is more about clearing his mind and meditating than about deciding what he wants to do professionally. Rodgers said he has done similar retreats that involved meditation and yoga.

"I'm excited about it,” Rodgers said. “I didn't realize how much it would take off."