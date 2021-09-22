Packers' Aaron Rodgers set to face the team he was almost (but not really) traded to

Asked about the trade inquiry — which never advanced to the stage of the 49ers even making an offer — Shanahan told Bay Area reporters on Wednesday that the 49ers didn’t expect the talks to go anywhere.

"I thought it would be a quick, 'No.’ And it wound up exactly what I thought it would be,” Shanahan said. “But you hear enough stuff. Everyone knew what was going on at that time.

“It didn't seem like it was worth the call, but I know how we would have felt if it was going to happen and we didn't call. So you call them, and you get a quick answer, which is what you're expecting, and you move on."

Rodgers, of course, grew up in northern California with the 49ers as his favorite team and played his college football at the University of California in Berkeley — and was being considered by the 49ers to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft before they zeroed in on Alex Smith instead. So it’s not hard to imagine him perhaps getting his hopes up about such a trade happening, against all odds. And as happens nearly every time the Packers and 49ers have played each other during Rodgers’ time in Green Bay, he was asked Wednesday if returning to the Bay Area means anything special to him.