Packers' Aaron Rodgers sees double standards in NFL COVID-19 policy

“Obviously in the past we’ve been able to have a lot of gatherings — Halloween stuff, Christmas stuff, going bowling, doing different events some of the players put on — so it’s gotten in the way a little bit,” Adams said. “But we just try to strengthen our connection in the building and at practice through football as much as possible.

During his Zoom session with Green Bay reporters Wednesday, Rodgers was asked what has stood out the most about dealing with COVID-19 protocols now that the season has reached its midway point. Rodgers noted how the Packers have played all their home games without fans thus far and then noted other moves the league has made to help the season continue.

“There obviously was talk about the protocols and the amount of testing we were going to do,” Rodgers said. “I think the (players association) and the owners agreed that keeping it every single day was important to making sure we had the right updates on the health of our players. I think that’s been good. I think it’s been a change, but I think we’ve done as well as we can in Green Bay. We’ve had a couple guys test positive, haven’t had the widespread stuff that so many people prognosticated about, that we weren’t going to get to this point. I think maybe some people even were hoping we wouldn’t get to this point.