GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was born in 1983, eight years after “Jaws” swam into theaters. At some point in his childhood, he saw Steven Spielberg’s cinematic classic, and swimming would never be the same for him.
“I was terrified to be in the water, any type of water,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback confessed. “I’d be in a swimming pool looking for sharks around me.”
Which is why, earlier this summer, Rodgers dove into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego for Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” coming face-to-snout with a 10-foot blue shark and promptly stiff-arming it with his right (throwing) hand.
“When the shark swam up, I was sitting on the back of the boat as they’re throwing squid at it. And I’m thinking, ‘Should we really be throwing squid to them? What if they see part of me and think …’” recounted Rodgers, who was on the boat with shark expert Riley Elliott, plus a TV crew from Discovery.
“That’s the thing about the blue shark, they are curious. Going in, (Elliott) gave me the three sharks we could face in the water and what to do. If you see a great white, you just never turn your back to it. I probably want to get out of the water on that one. If you see a mako, if it’s bigger than you and your fins — say, eight feet — get out of the water. Less, you’re probably OK.
“The third is a blue shark. And a blue, it might come up and put its nose on your chest because that’s what they do. And if they do, you just ‘Miyagi it’, just wax-on, wax-off. That was literally the advice. So then I watched The Karate Kid — you know, where he’s wiping the cars down and doing the fence. And then I just thought, ‘If see a blue, I’m going to get in.’ And I’m glad I did it.”
So glad, in fact, that Rodgers wants to do it again — despite admitting “I almost peed myself” during the episode, which aired in late July — for next year’s “Shark Week.” He’s also contemplating overcoming his other fear of heights by skydiving … if his new $134 million contract extension will allow it.
“I’m thinking about it,” Rodgers said. “Potentially.”
Asked why on earth one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history would swim with sharks or skydive given their inherent risks, Rodgers smirked.
“Playing at Lambeau,” he replied, “is way more dangerous than doing what I did.”
Back where he belongs
Rodgers will be back at Lambeau Field Sunday night, playing in his first game that counts inside the venerable stadium since Sept. 28, the last time the Chicago Bears came to visit. Two weeks after tossing four touchdown passes in a 35-14 prime-time victory over the Bears, Rodgers’ season — and his team’s — was derailed by the fractured right collarbone he suffered at Minnesota on Oct. 15. At the time, the Packers were 4-1 and Rodgers was on pace to throw for 4,374 yards with 42 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (104.1 rating).
When Rodgers returned from injured reserve last year after missing seven games, following extensive surgery and with the clavicle not yet 100 percent healed, the Packers had three games left in their season and their postseason hopes were hanging by a thread. Rodgers uncharacteristically underthrew several balls that were intercepted, and his fourth-quarter comeback came up short in a 31-24 loss at Carolina. Out of playoff contention, the Packers decided to shut Rodgers down for the rest of the year, finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Rodgers’ first year as the starter.
Changes followed, as general manager Ted Thompson transitioned to an advisory role; Brian Gutekunst was hired as the new GM; team president/CEO Mark Murphy changed the power structure atop the football operation food chain; coach Mike McCarthy received only a one-year contract extension, taking him through 2019, instead of his customary multiyear extension; and McCarthy replaced his offensive and defensive coordinators while firing and hiring a host of other position coaches.
“I felt good last year. I always feel confident that I’m going to play well based on preparation and how I approach each week,” Rodgers said. “That’s the disappointing part, when you start 4-1 and you kind of get rolling, you beat a good Dallas team at their place. But last year is last year. We’ve got to start new this year and a new group, new guys, new coaches, new mindset definitely on defense. We’ve got to find our own identity on offense.”
Rodgers insists he hasn’t changed a bit. Still as good as ever. Still as competitive and focused as ever. Still as ready as ever. And, with no fear — of re-injuring himself, of suffering a different injury, of failing to get his team back to where he believes it belongs.
“I’m back. I’m ready to roll,” Rodgers said at midweek, despite playing only one preseason series. “You guys saw me in training camp, you saw how I looked, the arm strength — I feel great. My body feels good, my weight is where I need it to be. I’m ready to roll. It’s just about trying to start every game this year and stay healthy and lead the right way and be effective. And not have any piss-poor games.”
‘A really good vibe’
Rodgers also hasn’t changed his position on whether or not he’ll change his playing style after his second broken collarbone in five years (he won’t) and — as the rookie wide receivers can attest — his demanding nature hasn’t softened a bit, either.
“(I’ve gotten) a really good vibe,” said offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, who returned to the staff this year and is now Rodgers’ closest confidante among the coaches, following the recent departures of Tom Clements and Alex Van Pelt, two of Rodgers’ former position coaches.
“I thought when he came back the first day that I saw him before the first training camp practice, I thought his enthusiasm level was excellent. He seemed relaxed, confident, liked where he was. I think he felt comfortable about some of the things — the subtle changes that were made (to the offensive playbook) in the spring.
“The guy’s had a really, really good camp. His command of the game is certainly at a higher level than it was the last time I was around him. And the guy can throw a football. I think he’s looking forward to opening the season like everybody else is. He’s worked extremely hard, and yeah, I think he’s in a good place. I think he feels good about where we are right now.”
And where they’re headed, with him under center. As left tackle David Bakhtiari loves to point out, the last time Rodgers was coming off a broken collarbone — in 2014, after fracturing his left collarbone in a prime-time game against the Bears and missing seven games in 2013 — Rodgers returned to win his second NFL MVP.
That journey begins with this game, which is the first of Rodgers’ 14th in the NFL and his 11th as the starting quarterback. He has his new contract extension, he has a defense (led by new coordinator Mike Pettine) which should give him more help than prior units, he has some intriguing offensive weapons (a still-emerging Davante Adams, a rejuvenated Jimmy Graham) who he hopes will more than fill the void left by Jordy Nelson’s departure.
But he also knows he and his team have a challenging schedule ahead and some unproven commodities that, in his words, will be “a work in progress” for a while.
“You stay healthy and you win the games you’re supposed to win,” Rodgers replied when asked what it’ll take to get the team back to its first Super Bowl since the 2010 team won Super Bowl XLV. “We’ve got a tough schedule, especially tough in the middle, with some of the road trips (to New England, the Los Angeles Rams) we’ve got to take. So we’ve got to be playing the right way at the right time. This will be a work in progress. But we’ve got to find a way to win our home games and win some tough ones on the road.”
And it’ll be up to Rodgers to fearlessly lead them there — his way, with his 35th birthday coming up fast.
“You can feel like you’re ready, but until you get out there and it’s for real and it counts and your adjusting on the fly … that’s when you know you’re ready,” he said. “We’re going to be a work in progress. I don’t think you can line up this offense and say for Day 1, it’s going to be a super smooth, well-oiled machine. That doesn’t mean we can’t be dynamic, because I think we can.
“But it’s going to be a work progress, because you have moving parts. Practice is great, you need to show in practice. But until you can consistently on the field when it matters in crunch time on big third downs or money downs in the red zone, (it doesn’t matter). We’re going to be a work in progress, but a pretty tough-to-stop work in progress.”