GREEN BAY — Although Aaron Rodgers definitely contemplated life with and without football during his 96-hour darkness retreat in a forest in southern Oregon late last month, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said in a podcast posted Wednesday morning he hasn’t yet decided on his football future.

But he vowed during an appearance on “The Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that decision is coming soon.

"It's best for anybody who has an interest to make a decision sooner rather than later," Rodgers said during the 1-hour, 41-minute podcast, which he recorded with Marcus sometime after his foray into darkness.

“Certainly, before free agency, I think that would be good,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with Wisconsin-based reporters in Indianapolis. “I don't know if there's anything firm, but I think that would be helpful for our football team.”

While the two men might not see eye-to-eye on what the 2023 roster may look like or what commitments Rodgers must make if he returns for a 19th season in Green Bay and 16th season as the starting quarterback, they apparently agree on the timeline for his decision.

On the podcast, Rodgers juxtaposed his own decision-making process with that of his predecessor, Brett Favre, whose annual retirement ruminations went on for years, even before the Packers selected Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft.

For those who’ve forgotten what the final few years of the original Favre Watch were like, a brief primer:

• In 2004, Favre announced his plans to return at Packers Fan Fest at Lambeau Field on March 11.

• In 2005, the decision came on March 10, roughly six weeks before the Packers used the No. 24 pick in the draft to select Rodgers.

• In 2006, Favre waited until April 25, four days before the draft.

• In 2007, which would turn out to be his last year with the Packers, Favre notified the team Feb. 2 he’d be returning for a 16th season in Green Bay, though that was quickly followed by an emotional, borne-of-frustration trade demand — one Favre has since denied — after the organization failed to acquire wide receiver Randy Moss.

• And, of course, Favre announced his retirement from the Packers after 16 seasons at a tearful March 8, 2008, newsconference at Lambeau Field — only to unretire, get traded to the New York Jets, retire again, engineer his way to the rival Minnesota Vikings and nearly lead the 2009 Vikings to Super Bowl XLIV before retiring for good after a disastrous 2010 season in purple.

It’s also worth noting during those 2005, 2006 and 2007 offseasons Favre’s participation in the offseason programs was limited as he worked out at home in Mississippi with personal trainer Ken Croner while Rodgers got much of the work in organized team activity and minicamp practices.

“I remember when Favre, before he retired, there were times it was in April and May and we weren’t sure if he was going to come back because he didn’t come to any of the offseason program,” Rodgers recalled during the podcast. “And then in 2008, he actually did retire in March and then kind of said, ‘No, no, no, no … I actually want to come back and play.’ And that’s when he got traded to the Jets, and there was obviously a lot of tension that summer.

“(So) for everybody involved, directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier, and I feel really good about the conversations that are going be had, that have been had with important people in my life. …

“I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me, and I touched on many of them — and definitely the feelings on both sides — during the darkness, and I’m thankful for that time.

“There’s a finality to the decision, and I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around. Look, I’m answering questions about it because they asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me.

“If you don’t like it, if you think it’s drama, you think I’m being a diva or whatever, just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life, it’s important to me and I’ll make a decision soon enough. And then we’ll go down that road and be really excited about it.”

Asked about Rodgers’ process at the combine, Gutekunst, who told reporters he hasn’t communicated with Rodgers much since the end of the season beyond a few text messages, replied, “Whenever you played as long as he has and you put as much into as he does, I think he does need that time. And I respect that.”

Just as then-GM Ted Thompson had to weigh Rodgers’ readiness to play against Favre’s experience and Pro Football Hall of Fame resumé, Gutekunst must balance the team’s short-term future with Rodgers at quarterback against the potential and talent of his handpicked successor for Rodgers, 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love.

After three seasons on the bench behind Rodgers and only one regular-season start, Love is entering the final year of the fully guaranteed four-year, $12.38 million contract, and the Packers must decide by the league’s May 1 deadline whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2024 or not.

Gutekunst spoke glowingly of Love during his session with reporters Tuesday, saying Love is “absolutely” ready to be a starter.

“Obviously, my job is to look out and have a little bit of vision into the future, not just today. But at the same timem I think you can't control some of the circumstances and the variables,” Gutekunst said. “You just have to make the best decision that you can with the information you have at the time.

“I'm excited to see Jordan grow and play, and I certainly expect that to be here (in Green Bay). But again, the variables and things that'll come around, I can't predict that.”

As for Rodgers, he said his time alone with his thoughts in the darkness led to “a lot of insecurity and fear about what retirement looks like, that I hadn’t really acknowledged or even thought was there.”

Although he said he endured “a lot of really difficult contemplations” about “what happens when they turn the lights off on your (football) career,” Rodgers said he ultimately reached a point where he felt comfortable about whatever he may decide — to retire or to play.

“It gave me such a deep calm about the decision,” Rodgers said.

“I think as much as anything, before (the retreat), it felt like (there was) one scary option and one unknown. That’s what the two felt like. … The scary was retirement, and the unknown was going back and playing and (wondering), what does that mean? Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? If that’s somewhere else, what is it like being somewhere else?

“Now it feels like there are two very beautiful options that both feel really nourishing and special. And that it’s just life and life is about making decisions.”