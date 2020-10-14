Packers' Aaron Rodgers downplays rare matchup with fellow legend Tom Brady

“(Brady) has obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era for so many years with him and gotten to compete with him every now and then, (me) being an NFC guy.

“We’ve played some really good quarterbacks the first four weeks. Obviously, playing Drew a couple weeks ago, as well, another 40-year-old guy who’s been doing it for so long. I think fans should enjoy what they get to watch, because there are some guys who people have watched for 15-plus, 20-plus years at the position who are some of the best to ever play it. I think it’s good that we just enjoy it for what it is, have respect and admiration for the way that we have played over this time and enjoy where we’re at in our careers now.”

Extra points

Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) was a full participant in practice and expects to play Sunday after missing the past two games. “We’re back. Good,” Adams said. “It’s a little different when you’re dealing with a hamstring. It’s one of those muscle/soft-tissue injuries you can’t really tough through — because your leg literally doesn’t function the same way without everything working together in there. I feel like we gave it ample time at this point.” … Adams also clearly felt that way before the Packers’ pre-bye win over Atlanta on Oct. 5, having Tweeted his frustrations that Monday morning about being told by the medical staff he would not play against the Falcons. While not exactly acknowledging that it was the right decision for him not to play, Adams said his hamstring does feel better than “when the Tweet was put out.” Asked about the Tweet, Adams replied, “It’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated. Obviously, I’m a competitor. I think everybody knows that.” Adams said he deleted the Tweet on his own “just so there were no distractions on gameday and my teammates could go out there and take care of business without hearing about too much extra stuff.” … Nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin) also practiced in full and appears on track to return to the lineup for the first time since the opener at Minnesota. … Cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) were the only two players who didn’t practice Wednesday.