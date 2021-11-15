Packers' Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary avoid major injuries, while Whitney Mercilus likely done for year

While Jones is out, No. 2 back AJ Dillon will move into the lead role, starting Sunday at Minnesota. Dillon gained 128 total yards from scrimmage on 23 touches and scored the Packers’ two touchdowns on powerful short-yardage goal-line runs. He also had a 50-yard catch-and-run that set up one of the scores.

“AJ’s done a great job, and that’s what we expect out of him,” LaFleur said. “I think the one thing he’s brought that maybe we didn’t know throughout (the draft process) until you get a guy here, (is) the value he’s provided in the pass game as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s done an outstanding job with that.”

Dillon said Jones encouraged him as he left the field and that Jones expects him to carry the load until he returns.

“When he first exited the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Get the job done. Finish it off!’” Dillon said. “That’s like my big brother on this team. I love him to death. So for him to believe in me, that trust, was great.”

ESPN reported that Gary, who left the game with his elbow injury during the third quarter, had suffered only a hyperextension and that he was planning to play against the Vikings wearing a brace. LaFleur, though, stopped short of such an encouraging outlook, saying instead that Gary must undergo more tests on Tuesday.