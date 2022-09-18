Packers' Aaron — Jones, not Rodgers — stakes his ownership claim of Bears in rout

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers is apparently accepting other investors into his ownership of the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and resident Bears stockholder let running back Aaron Jones buy more than a few shares on Sunday night.

One week after getting just eight touches in the team’s season-opening loss at Minnesota, Jones carried the offensive load in the Packers’ 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field and made life easy for Rodgers, whose infamous “I own you! I still own you!” declaration at Bears fans last year at Soldier Field remains awfully hard to disprove.

Jones finished the night with 170 total yards from scrimmage on 18 total touches: 15 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown, and three receptions for 38 yards and another score at Lambeau Field.

That productivity came after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur blamed himself for Jones’ lack of involvement in last week’s loss at Minnesota, when Jones touched the ball only eight times.

Jones’ big night allowed Rodgers to take it relatively easy — he completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns (131.1 rating) — and still maintain his mastery over the Packers’ longtime NFC North rivals.

Those numbers were below what Rodgers had done in the Packers’ previous four victories over the Bears, as he had completed 86 of 113 passes (76.1%) for 987 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions (141.5 rating) in the teams’ 2020 and 2021 matchups.

The Packers are now 24-5 (including playoffs) against the Bears in Rodgers’ 29 career starts in the historic rivalry.

All that said, had Rodgers & Co. faced a more talented outfit than the rebuilding Bears, who were coming off a water-logged upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Packers might’ve been in trouble.

They settled for a field goal on their opening drive after reaching Chicago’s 13-yard line; allowed Rodgers to be sacked three times and knocked around on numerous others; lost one fumble on a botched handoff between Rodgers and AJ Dillon and nearly lost another when a shotgun snap glanced off an in-motion Christian Watson; and with a chance to administer the knockout blow late in the fourth quarter, again settled for a field goal after driving to the Chicago 17.

It was still more than enough to hold off the Bears, although the much-hyped Green Bay defense also had its issues, allowing the Bears to rack up 180 rushing yards even as quarterback Justin Fields threw only 11 passes in their largely one-dimensional offense.

But the defense rose to the occasion with 8 minutes, 7 seconds left to play and the Bears facing fourth-and-goal from inside the Green Bay 1-yard line. Fields, from the shotgun, kept the ball and ran up the middle, where he was met by defensive tackle Jarran Reed and outside linebacker Preston Smith shy of the goal line.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus challenged the spot, but the ruling on the field stood and the Packers’ 24-10 lead remained intact.

Rodgers’ longest completion of the night, a 55-yarder to Sammy Watkins on second-and-11 from his own 12-yard line, moved the Packers into scoring position again, but the drive stalled at the Chicago 10 and veteran kicker Mason Crosby’s 28-yarder closed out the scoring.